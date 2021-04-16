Master list of top Dallas restaurants celebrating Mother's Day 2021

We're all still trying to figure out what the new normal is as far as restaurants go, but regardless of COVID-19 and its aftermath, pretty much everyone still loves their mom and Mother's Day is traditionally the day we show it. Restaurants are tentatively gearing up with special menus for classic Mother's Day brunch and/or dinner, with most offering options for dining-in or taking-out.

In 2021, the date falls on May 9, and the opportunity to make reservations is already underway.

Here are the Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants serving Mother's Day feasts:

Al Biernat's. Special brunch includes strawberry pancakes, brioche French toast, crab cake benedict, lobster scramble, and garlic cheese grits. 10 am-2:30 pm. Dinner includes pear salad, sea bass, chicken parmesan, and filet mignon. Vegan options include portabella enchiladas or butternut squash mac & cheese. Desserts include coconut cream pie, pecan pie, and tiramisu. 5-9 pm. For reservations or curbside pickup call Oak Lawn 214-219-2201 North Dallas 972-239-3400.

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse. Brunch includes filet mignon benedict, smoked salmon, scrambled eggs & sausage, and Maine lobster roll. 10 am-1 pm. Dinner includes truffle-ricotta ravioli, seared duck, halibut, and filet mignon with crab, smoked cheddar polenta, and asparagus. 1-9 pm. Prices a la carte. 469-772-4810.

Fish City Grill and Half Shells. A half-dozen specials will be available throughout Mother's Day weekend including seared Georges Bank scallops, bacon-wrapped shrimp, watermelon margaritas, and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake. May 7-9.

Foxtrot Market. Mother's Day baskets are available for online local delivery beginning April 19, including bubbles, pastas, and chocolates. Go to foxtrotco.com.

Haywire. Brunch for dining-in is from 10 am-4 pm. Brunch kit feeds four and includes chorizo migas, coffee cake, cheddar jalapeño biscuits, and jalapeño cheddar sausage kolaches with queso. Order by May 5 at 12 pm by calling 972-781-9473 or emailing sales@haywirerestaurant.com, for pickup May 7-8 from 1-5 pm.

Knife Steakhouse. Special brunch menu with mimosas in a variety of flavors plus pork belly Benedict, brioche French toast, steak & eggs, burgers, and steaks. 11:30 am-2 pm. Reservations at knifedallas.com/#reservations. 214-443-9339.

LAW Restaurant at Four Seasons. Four-course a la carte brunch with breakfast and brunch favorites plus specialty dishes from executive chef Christof Syré and the culinary team including seafood platter and strawberry-avocado salad. 10 am-3 pm. $95 or $45 for 12 and under. Vegan menu and takeout are also available; order by May 5 for pickup on May 9. Reservations at 972-717-2420.

Legacy Food Hall. Drag Diva Brunch will feature a cast of queens who put on a safe, unforgettable show. Menu includes shrimp & grits from Dock Local, breakfast sandwich from Whisk & Eggs, chicken & waffle tacos from Velvet Taco, chicken & biscuit from Roots Chicken Shak, and quiche and cinnamon roll from Leila Bakery. $45 per person, sold by the table, includes entree and mimosa or bloody Mary. Check-in begins at 11 am, the show begins at 12 pm. For 21+ only. See menu and buy tickets here.

Mexican Sugar. Brunch features a mimosa board with four juices for $24, and a Mimosa Tray for $75 with juices and fruit.

Morton's The Steakhouse. Dine-in offerings include steak & lobster Oscar for $59 and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake for $12. Dinner for two + a bottle of wine takeout for $179 includes Caesar or Morton’s salad, filet mignon & lobster tails, choice of creamed spinach, carrots, or sour cream mashed potatoes, and white chocolate raspberry cheesecake. Preorder by May 8 at 3 pm, pickup May 9 10:30 am–12:30 pm.

Ocean Prime Dallas. A special brunch will be served for dining in from 11 am-3 pm. Dinner will be 3-8 pm for dine-in or takeout, and a special takeout menu is available 11 am-8 pm, as well as cocktails including Berries + Bubbles and Manhattan, in a cocktail kit with truffle popcorn.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille. Specials include salmon on braised fennel and leeks, and brunch cocktails such as mimosas, brandy milk punch, and bloody Mary. 11 am-4 pm. Three-course Sunday supper includes choice of soup or salad, pork chop, and dessert trio. 4-9 pm. $39. 214-855-5151.

Sea Breeze. Three-course menu will be available for dine-in or to-go from 11 am-9 pm for $80, with optional wine pairings for an extra $25.

Silver Fox. Open specially on Mother's day for an elevated brunch from 11–4 pm for dining in or to-go by preordering and picking up May 8–9, for $49. Regular menu from 4-9 pm.

III Forks. Open early for brunch from 11–3 pm with choice of entrée and breakfast breads for dining in or to-go by preordering and picking up May 8–9, for $49. Regular menu from 3-9 pm.

Truluck's. Featured dish of seafood lasagna with Maine lobster, blue crab, shrimp, caramelized onions, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, whipped mascarpone, and ricotta for $58. Special cocktail is the Cosmosa with Tito's vodka, Cointreau, lime, cranberry, raspberries, and Cava for $14.50. 11 am-9 pm. Dallas 214-220-2401, Southlake 817-912-0500.

Vestals Catering. Takeout menu feeds four to six for $225 and includes shrimp skewers with green goddess, pine nut crusted goat cheese and strawberry salad, artichoke and spinach stuffed chicken, orzo with tomatoes, fingerling potatoes, haricots verts and asparagus, pimento cheese with crostini and lavash, sweet rolls, lemon squares, itty-bitty ginger molasses cookies, and strawberry basil soda. Order at Order.VestalsCatering.com or email catering@vestalscatering.com by May 5 at 12 pm for pickup on May 7, 3-6 pm.