Blake Shelton races to Dallas-Fort Worth for show at Texas Motor Speedway

Blake Shelton fans, start your engines: The country superstar is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth (aka "God's Country") for a special show at Texas Motor Speedway.

The five-time CMA Male Vocalist of the Year and star of The Voice will perform a pre-race concert for the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 22, at TMS.

The 60-minute show, presented on the main racetrack, will be the highlight of pre-race festivities leading into the second running of the NASCAR All-Star Race at 7 pm, organizers say.

Shelton is expected to perform an hour of his biggest hits, including some his latest album, the deluxe version of Body Language — which features his Platinum-selling 28th country radio chart-topper, “Happy Anywhere,” featuring wife Gwen Stefani. (So how about it, Blake? Bring Gwen along for a duet in person, pretty please? Maybe visit some of your Dallas wedding vendors?)

“It only makes sense to have next-level talent like Blake Shelton perform for this festival of fun and part of one of the crown jewels of motorsports racing, the NASCAR All-Star Race,” says Texas Motor Speedway general manager Rob Ramage in a release. “We are offering a priceless experience for our fans and have countless activities planned for this festival. Keep watching our website, we will have so many other next-level fan experiences to announce."

Shelton last played DFW in the fall, when he brought his "Friends and Heroes" tour to Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on Saturday, September 25. It was his only tour stop in Texas. (See? "God's Country.")

Organizers say the NASCAR All-Star Race will be the "marquee event" of a race weekend featuring all three of NASCAR’s premier series: Preceding the Sunday race will be the SPEEDYCASH.COM 220 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (Friday, May 20, at 7:30 pm) and the Texas 250 Xfinity Series race (Saturday, May 21, at 12:30 pm). Both will be televised live on FS1 and aired locally on 95.9 The Ranch, they say.

Each day will include a variety of other activities, including practices, qualifying races, a Fan Zone, and more.

According to the release, the Shelton concert will be free with any race ticket — and they're offering an upgrade a month before it happens. "Texas Motor Speedway is offering fans premier access to enjoy the concert and the NASCAR All-Star driver introductions with the purchase of a Track Pass ticket upgrade while supplies last," they say. "While the pre-race concert is free with any race ticket, Track Pass holders will move from the grandstands to the front of the stage for the high-energy musical performance, driver introductions, and more."

Tickets for the NASCAR All-Star Race begin at $35 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. For more ticket and race weekend information, visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com.