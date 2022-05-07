Gala starring Kevin Costner tops this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Want to vote in the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Best New Restaurant tournament? Click here.

1. Yellowstone's Kevin Costner and Jen Landon help rope in staggering $2.9 million at Grapevine gala. In the wild, wild west world of black-tie charity balls, there's rarely a guaranteed lasso to success. But Plano-based nonprofit Emily's Place hit the target and then some, raising a jaw-dropping $2.9 million at its "Black Ties & Grassroots" 20th Anniversary Gala starring Kevin Costner and his Modern West band, and emceed by Yellowstone co-star Jen Landon.

2. Historic ex-gas station in Oak Cliff will soon be home to pizzeria & deli. A distinctive and retro building in Oak Cliff that was once a Magnolia / Mobil gas station will soon be home to the highest purpose of all: pizza. Called Cenzo's Pizza & Deli, it's from chef Chad Dolezal and partner Vinnie Sherman, who plan to transform one of the area's sweetest historic buildings into a family-friendly neighborhood pizzeria and deli.

3. The second-longest-running Tom Thumb in Dallas gets a makeover. One of the oldest Tom Thumb stores in Dallas has been given a makeover. The store is at 10455 N. Central Expy., in the Meadow Central Market center, located right off US-75 on the west side of the freeway, just below Royal Lane.

4. Delightful Dallas neighbor blossoms as one of America's most livable small cities in 2022. The mound of accolades keeps piling up for Flower Mound. The Dallas suburb has been named by personal finance website SmartAsset as one of the most livable small cities in the U.S. This year’s SmartAsset study positions Flower Mound at No. 5.

5. Where to eat in Dallas right now: 10 hottest new restaurants for May. For the May edition of our monthly Where to Eat feature, there is really no choice about what the theme should be: newly opened restaurants. That's because Dallas is saturated right now with new openings, so many that they beg for a list. Here's where to eat in Dallas right now.