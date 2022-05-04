The second-longest-running Tom Thumb in Dallas gets a makeover

One of the oldest Tom Thumb stores in Dallas has been given a makeover. The store is at 10455 N. Central Expy., in the Meadow Central Market center, located right off US-75 on the west side of the freeway, just below Royal Lane.

The store has received the following upgrades:

expanded beer and wine selection

new product offerings across the center of the store

newly added full-service seafood department

significantly expanded bakery department

remodeled produce, dairy, and meat departments

At about 30,000 square feet, it's one of the smallest stores for the chain, a little more than half the size of a current store.

According to the release, the center and the store opened in 1972 to serve what was then a newly growing residential area. It's the second-longest continuously running Tom Thumb store in its original shopping center (the longest running store is at Preston and Royal).

But it's in an established, affluent residential area that continues to grow. More than 170,700 people with an average household income of approximately $127,000 live within a three-mile trade area.

It's also getting encroached on by competitors like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, both just a couple highway exits down on US-75. Plus, don't forget H-E-B, entering the DFW market, for now still in the suburbs, but surely it's only a matter of time.

Tom Thumb is remodeling other older locations, most around the Park Cities, including Snider Plaza, Plaza at Preston Center, and Inwood Road south of Lovers Lane.

According to the release, the renovation of the Meadows store has prompted a makeover to the entire 108,778-square-foot center, home to a mix that includes CVS Pharmacy, Edible Arrangements, The UPS Store, Centrum Health, Gabriela & Sofia's Tex-Mex, Sylvan Learning Center, Preston Royal Animal Clinic, Ephesus Mediterranean Grill, Studio Salon Suites, and other restaurants.

There's a new façade, signage, landscaping, parking, security, accent LED lighting, seating, arbors, green space, and other pedestrian-friendly enhancements.