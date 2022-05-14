Death of Texas country music legend leads this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.

1. Country music icon and Gilley's co-founder Mickey Gilley passes away at 86. A country music icon has passed away. Mickey Gilley, the singer-songwriter whose career spanned more than 50 years, died surrounded by his family on May 7, according to Pasadena mayor Jeff Wagner. He was 86.

2. Dallas' best restaurant, chef, and more winners crowned at 2022 Tastemaker Awards. After weeks of celebrating the best restaurants, bars, chefs, and more in our 2022 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, the winners are in. On May 12, the winners were crowned at an awards ceremony and tasting event at Fashion Industry Gallery. Here's who took home the coveted awards.

3. New Omni PGA Frisco Resort hotel aims to be biggest golf destination ever. The city of Frisco is due to get a new Omni with a big dose of golf on the side: Called Omni PGA Frisco Resort, it's slated to open in spring 2023. Described as the country's largest resort currently in development, it's aiming to be "the cutting-edge home of American golf."

4. These are the 17 must-see concerts of summer 2022 in Dallas-Fort Worth. For the first time since 2019, Dallas-Fort Worth will get to experience summer concert season again, as the vast majority of artists have deemed it safe enough for them and their fans to celebrate together. Here's a preview of the biggest shows of summer.

5. Video of Jerry Jones' car accident in Dallas shows it probably wasn't his fault. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones got in a car accident on Harry Hines Boulevard near downtown Dallas on May 4, and a video of the accident surfaced that lets you see how it went down. The video of the crash was obtained by TMZ, of course; it was taken from the dashcam of another car, and shows pretty clearly that Jones was not at fault.