The Star District in Frisco adds 3 new tenants including seafood spot

The Star District in Frisco has three new tenants fixing to set up shop: One is a woman's boutique, one is an amazing photographer's gallery, and the third is a fast-casual restaurant. According to a release, they'll all open between summer and fall.

The Star District is the entertainment zone located on the campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility at The Star in Frisco, and poor dear, has seen some coming and going, even before the pandemic.

But we're about positive news today, and here are the three newcomers:

Tricky Fish. Opening in a 3,553-square-foot space at 6775 Cowboys Way #1305, in the space previously occupied by Tri Tip Grill.

Locally owned by former president of Razzoo's Brands Chris Degan, Tricky Fish is a casual Southern seafood restaurant whose menu they describe as uncomplicated and delicious, featuring a daily selection of seafood dishes, entrée salads, and sandwiches. The bar program includes craft cocktails, a daily happy hour and rotating drink specials, and a full bar with craft beer on tap.

This will be their fourth DFW location, following Dallas, Richardson, and Fort Worth, and it'll open in the fall.

Monkee's of Frisco. Opening in a 1,403-square-foot space at 6635 Cowboys Way #110 that used to be a clothing store called Blue Jean Baby, Monkee's is a women's boutique with shoes, clothing, and accessories, featuring brands such as Marc Fisher, Kerisma, Tyler Boe, Anchor Beads, and Anna Cate.

Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., the chain has locations across the southeast as well as Utah and Texas including a location that opened in Fort Worth in 2019. Each Monkee's boutique is independently owned and operated, and therefore offers something unique at each location. Frisco is owned by locally-based Christina Stover, and will open in the fall.

Shreve Fine Art Gallery. Opening in a 3,630-square-foot space at 6775 Cowboys Way #1310, in between Cherry Blow Dry Bar and the coming-soon Tricky Fish.

Artist Robert Shreve is an award-winning photographer who specializes in fine art landscapes from all over the world. He's done storms over the Budir coastline of Iceland, a road through Capitol Reef Park in Utah, and the Wanaka Lake on the South Island of New Zealand.

His photos have been purchased by corporations, hospitality/hotels, and the home. He also sells collectible limited edition prints for collectors, and he'll travel to any part of the world for commissioned photography needs. The gallery is slated to open July 1.

These three follow five new retail tenants that joined the flock last December, and fingers crossed, represent another promising sign of post-pandemic recovery.