Dallas couple goes on MTV reality show to air their secret relationship

MTV, which used to be a good cable channel that aired music videos, debuted a relationship-themed reality show in April, and there's an episode featuring a Dallas couple that'll air next week.

The show is called Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! and features a pair of uncharismatic young hosts who "help baffled lovers when they discover that they're in secret relationships and figure out why their partners didn't want them to go public."

Reality shows have long been outed as the opposite of reality, but this one is particularly flawed: The premise is that one member of the couple wants to keep things a secret — and yet the couple is appearing on a TV show? So you know it's all lies.

But on the plus side, people in relationships often keep secrets. Seeing a fake couple work out those issues on TV might help someone be less secretive or deal with a secretive partner. And a google search of "secret relationship" nets 2,280,000,000 results, including a wikihow on "How to have a secret relationship." Hot topic.

The Dallas episode features Alexia, a 20-year-old server at Knockout Sports Bar; and boyfriend Javy, a professional boxer. Javy is the one who wants to keep the relationship secret, and yet appears on the show; maybe it's about promoting his boxing career.

From the press release: "Each episode, the hosts will investigate every jaw-dropping twist of a relationship on the brink, uncover shocking clues and theories as to why they're being kept hidden, and bring the couple face to face to expose the shocking truths behind their partner’s deception. When their unpredictable secrets are finally revealed, will the truth set them free or will it end the relationship forever?"

The hosts are Travis Mills, actor and singer-guitarist for a band named Girlfriends; and Rahne Jones, actor and activist who previously worked for the Department of Homeland Security.

The show was filmed during the pandemic, and most of the action consists of Mills and Jones driving on Dallas freeways. The whole thing is low-budget. Jones' hotel room looks like a suburban Red Roof Inn.

The hosts visit Javy's practice gym and learn his sparring partners don't know who Alexia is. They visit Alexia at Knockouts, waiting on tables in Knockouts' skimpy uniform. The denouement takes place at Alexia's apartment, which looks like a set.

Spoiler

Javy's secret is a big shocker: He's been secretly filming porn online. Didn't see that one coming.

"You gotta understand, during quarantine, you got no money, you got no job, you see your parents struggling, and your family struggling, what are you gonna do?" he says.

Spoiler No. 2: The couple does not stay together. Alexia's trust has been broken.

The episode, "Alexia & Javy," no last names, airs on Tuesday, June 14 at 8 pm.

The show is produced by a company called Sharp Entertainment, whose previous work includes Travel Channel's "Man v. Food." The parties at MTV responsible for this dreck include Todd Radnitz, Nadim Amiry, Leanne Mucci, Marisa Weinstein, and John Varela, all reality-TV veterans, they must be so proud.