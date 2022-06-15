Dallas' newest immersive exhibition goes inside pyramids with King Tut

Lighthouse Immersive, the group behind Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo, and Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, has unveiled their latest project, Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light, which will open at Lighthouse Dallas on September 23.

Conceived in partnership with UEG, IFFDA, and under the auspices of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs, it features the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun, and is being launched to commemorate the 100th anniversary of archeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of the legendary “boy king” in November 1922.

According to a release, the exhibition will tell the story of the Amduat, an important ancient Egyptian funerary text, thought to be the oldest known illustrated story, that was depicted on the tombs of pharaohs. State-of-the-art video mapping and animation will bring to life the story of King Tut’s passage into the afterlife as he escorts the sun through the underworld each night to rise again victoriously each morning.

Dallas will be one of only six cities to feature the exhibition in 2022, including Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Chicago.

“Since the discovery of his tomb a century ago, Tutankhamun — or King Tut — has transfixed the world,” said Corey Ross, producer of Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light, in a statement. “Over the past 100 years, the magnificent artifacts from his tomb have drawn millions of visitors eager to see first-hand the grandeur and splendor of Egypt’s most famous leader. This captivating experience will use sight and sound to transport visitors more than 3,000 years into the past in a groundbreaking way that only Lighthouse Immersive can.”

Tutankhamun was an Egyptian pharaoh who ruled around 1332-1323 B.C. Taking the throne at about nine years of age, his short reign spurred the creation of some of the most important artworks in all of world history, and for many these mark the height of ancient Egypt's culture. The discovery of the treasures in his tomb sparked a global fascination with ancient Egypt that continues to this day. More than 5,000 artifacts were ultimately removed from the king’s tomb and are preserved in Egypt’s national collection.

Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale at 10 am Saturday, June 18 at immersive-kingtut.com. Ticket buyers can save 20 percent on VIP and premium tickets during the pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 16, and initial on-sale period, subject to availability.