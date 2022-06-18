Home » Entertainment
Vintage car-themed restaurant vrooms into this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

By
 Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 

1. Vintage car-themed restaurant Ford's Garage makes Texas debut in Plano. A restaurant with a cool vintage garage theme has opened in Plano: Called Ford's Garage, it's a burger-and-craft-beer concept inspired by Henry Ford himself, and has opened its first Texas location in Plano, at 3904 Dallas Pkwy.

2. Upscale Mexican restaurant in former El Fenix in Addison closes after 4 years. In surprising news, an upscale Mexican restaurant in Addison has closed: Meso Maya, which had been open at 5280 Belt Line Rd. since 2018, has shuttered. David Romano, president of Local Favorite Restaurants, Meso Maya's parent company, said in a statement that they closed on June 12.

3. Dallas teens can get free passes to parks and museums during July. The city of Dallas is opening its parks to Dallas teens for free. The city is bringing back its Teen All Access Pass, issued by the Dallas Park and Recreation Department, allowing teens to visit iconic cultural and recreational attractions for free.

4. Dallas restaurant makes prestigious Best New Restaurants in America list. A Dallas restaurant has earned a major nod from international magazine Robb Report: Meridian, the acclaimed restaurant from esteemed chef Junior Borges, has nabbed a spot on the publication's annual 10 Best New Restaurants in America, coming in at a laudable No. 5 on the list.

5. Italian pizzeria restaurant in Dallas' Deep Ellum closes after 18 years. A longtime pizzeria in Deep Ellum has closed: Mama Mias Italian, which held court on the far eastern edge of Deep Ellum at 2935 Elm St. closed on Sunday after 18 years. Owner Anselmo Manzanares announced the closure with a note on the restaurant's Facebook page, partially blaming the pandemic.

