Superstar TV host Katie Couric inks Dallas date on fall book tour

It’s hard to think of anywhere Katie Couric hasn’t been. She's hosted for the “Big Three” U.S. television networks: ABC, CBS, and NBC. She’s been on TV and in podcasting (Next Question), and her Wake-up Call newsletters might even be in your inbox each day.

Throughout her career of over 40 years, Couric has not just been there, she's been the first woman there. On the CBS Evening News with Katie Couric in 2006, she was the first female solo anchor for a show of its type. Couric told People that when she hosted Jeopardy! for two weeks this March, she received a framed souvenir reading “What iconic journalist and Stand Up To Cancer founder is the first female guest host of Jeopardy!?”

Soon, Couric will be on bookshelves, smiling excitedly from the minimalist cover of her upcoming memoir, Going There. To support the new release, she's heading out on an 11-city tour this fall, including a stop at Dallas' McFarlin Auditorium on Thursday, November 4.

"Couric will bring attendees into her personal and professional life, sharing the emotional, riveting story of a thoroughly modern woman, whose journey took her from humble origins to superstardom," a release says. And she's bringing yet-to-be-named special guests to each stop, for talks on “their life experiences that will make you laugh, cry, and think.”

Couric is known for being personable and versatile; she started her career in politics, moving through various correspondent roles including deputy Pentagon correspondent, won an Associated Press Award, and landed in morning news and entertainment on Today. As a reporter she is used to telling other people’s stories, but Going There offers a unique opportunity to peek behind the curtain at her professional life, and even her rawest personal experiences.

The book teases insight into Couric’s upbringing, including fulfilling a father’s failed dream and battling insecurity. It casts a stark light on Couric’s affiliated organizations, from a celebratory lens (Today) to a much more incriminating one (CBS Evening News, 60 Minutes). Readers will also get a more intimate look into her personal experiences with cancer, losing a husband and a sister and leading to her “proudest accomplishment:” her work in cancer research and awareness. Aside from Couric’s personal life, the memoir chronicles breaking news from the past several decades that changed American culture, through a journalist's lens.

Tickets to Couric’s Dallas appearance start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 am through Ticketmaster. To access a special pre-sale, fans can sign-up for the newsletter on her website, KatieCouric.com. Going There will be released October 26.