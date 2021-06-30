Blockbuster dine-in theater and entertainment venue coming soon to Dallas-Fort Worth

A massive new dine-in theater and entertainment center is bringing movies, bowling, bumper cars, and more to a vacant movie theater in Dallas-Fort Worth: Austin-based EVO Entertainment will make its North Texas debut in the former Harkins Southlake 14 at Southlake Town Square, which closed in November 2020.

In addition to seven luxury dine-in theaters with all-recliner seating, it'll have:

a scratch kitchen and craft bar with outdoor patio space

bowling lanes

an indoor ropes course and rock wall

bumper cars

laser tag

video and redemption arcades

virtual reality

a private event space

The complex is slated to open in December 2021. The 68,733-square-foot space will undergo a multimillion-dollar renovation to transform into a venue that's unique for the company.

“After exploring the DFW Metroplex, we determined that Southlake — particularly Southlake Town Square — was the best place to enter the market,” said Mitch Roberts, CEO of EVO Entertainment Group, in a statement. “We are excited to be part of an environment with some of the best retail in a lifestyle destination that truly values the experiential element of shopping, dining, and playing together as an elevated human experience.”

Southlake will be EVO Entertainment Group's eighth theater, totaling 79 screens across Texas.

The DFW location will be the first time EVO Entertainment Group has expanded its entertainment offerings beyond the Austin and San Antonio areas; it has plans to announce additional new locations later in 2021.