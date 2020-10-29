Home » Entertainment
Dallas suburb's only movie theater shuts down permanently after 15 years

Harkins Theatres Southlake
November 1 is the last day to see a movie here. Facebook/Southlake Town Square

Southlake moviegoers have lost their local theater: Harkins Southlake 14 will close permanently after November 1, the company revealed in an email to customers October 29.

"After nearly 15 years, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our theatre in Southlake, Texas, at the end of October," the letter says.

A search on their website confirms that no showtimes are listed after Sunday.

As first reported by Southlake Style, the closure comes after a dispute with Southlake Town Square management.

"We were unfortunately not able to come to economic terms with the Southlake Town Square landlord and have been forced with the difficult decision to close Harkins Southlake 14," the letter explains.

Messages seeking comment from a Southlake Town Square spokeswoman have not been returned.

Harkins is the only movie theater within the city limits of Southlake, recently named one of America's best small cities by WalletHub. Now residents will have to drive to nearby Roanoke, Grapevine, Keller, or Euless to see the latest releases.

Movie theaters have been hit particularly hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Regal theater chain recently suspended operations at all of its locations, including Dallas-Fort Worth, and Alamo Drafthouse has shuttered all DFW locations for now. 

But the Harkins closure is permanent, the company says. In their letter, theater personnel thanked Southlake customers for 15 years of loyalty.

"We are very proud of our time in Southlake providing first-time jobs for young people and millions of wonderful moviegoing experiences," they say. "We are forever grateful to our team, our loyal guests, and the wonderful Southlake community in which we were able to entertain over the years."

