Vegan soft-serve king scores naming rights to wiffle ball park in Arlington

The Texas Rangers have created a new kid-friendly feature inside Globe Life Field. Called Oatly Park, it's a free wiffle ball park that'll be open during games for kids who want to take a swing.

According to a release, it'll make its debut on July 8.

Kids 12 and under who attend a Rangers game at Globe Life Field will be able to take five swings for free. It'll be open 30 minutes prior to the start of each game and will stay open until the end of the game.

It's a fenced-in park located in the upper-level center-field concourse above the Grand Slam Team Store, near section 233.

The Rangers previously had a wiffle ball park at The Ballpark in Arlington from 1995-2011. Now they've brought it back, says ballpark executive VP Chuck Morgan.

"Not a game day goes by without a Rangers fan letting me know that some of their best memories at The Ballpark in Arlington were hitting wiffle ball home runs at a Rangers game — it could be one of the best ideas I have ever had," Morgan says. Gotta love someone with self confidence.

Interesting that it's named for Oatly, which an Oatly spokesperson says reflects the oat milk company's tight partnership with the Rangers.

In 2021, Globe Life Field introduced oat milk soft-serve ice cream as part of their partnership. They were one of the first in the U.S. to serve this irresistible vegan treat, available in two flavors, chocolate and vanilla, as well as an option for a swirl.

That's when Oatly became the Official Sustainability Partner of the Texas Rangers, which included touches such as a Kids Zone and a giant Oatly carton display.

Oatly, which sells nondairy milk, ice cream, and yogurt made from oats, is also building a production facility in Fort Worth, anticipated to open in 2023.

And now they've scored naming rights to this new Globe Life Field amenity. I mean, it's no Starplex, but "Oatly Park" has an OK ring.

"We've loved partnering with the Texas Rangers to bring Oatly's non-dairy treats to the Globe Life stadium and we're proud that they've been a hit with fans so far," says Oatly's senior director of communications Mary-Kate Smitherman.

"Oatly Park was a natural extension of our partnership and a really fun way to bring a unique experience to life for kids of any age, adults included, to show off their baseball skills," Smitherman says. "Look for the gigantic Oatly carton at the stadium, you can't miss it, and give it your best shot for a wiffle ball home run!"

Oatly Park will be open for play beginning July 8, as the Rangers return to Arlington for a 10-game homestand, beginning with the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. The game is said to start at 7:05 pm, so one presumes the whiffle ball action will begin at 6:35 pm.