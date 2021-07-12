Live music venue in Dallas' Deep Ellum is no longer the bomb

The "bomb" has been dropped on a concert venue in Dallas' Deep Ellum: The facility formerly known as the Bomb Factory will now become The Factory in Deep Ellum, and its booking will be taken over by AEG Presents, the company that also oversees Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie.

The announcement was made via Twitter.

AEG Presents is a subsidiary of AEG and one of the largest live music companies in the world. The company produces and promotes global concert tours, regional music events, and world-renowned festivals in North America, Europe, and Asia through 15 regional offices that support its tours.

The Bomb Factory is the largest concert venue in Deep Ellum, with 50,000 square feet and a capacity of up to 4,300.

In the early 1900s, the building was used to manufacture Ford automobiles, and during WWII, they made bombs and ammunitions for armed forces. Thus, the name "Bomb Factory." So it is perhaps a tiny bit sad that the "Bomb" must go.

It built up local lore in the '90s when it hosted big shows such as The Ramones, Tool, Nine Inch Nails, Dave Matthews Band, and The Vans Warped Tour. It closed in 1998.

The venue was acquired in 2013 by Clint and Whitney Barlow, owners of Deep Ellum's most famous club, Trees; they executed a $7 million renovation, then reopened it in 2015 with high-end finishes and state-of-the-art audio/visual and tech, including a 30-foot by 20-foot video wall and fiberoptic internet.

Amenities include five bars — three downstairs, two upstairs — plus an expansive backstage area with dressing rooms, office spaces, and hospitality areas and an 8-foot disco ball, one of the largest in the country.

AEG first became involved with the venue in 2018.

The last activity at the Bomb Factory was in June 2020, when scheduled shows such as Bauhaus, Kraftwerk, Purity Ring, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit were all canceled due to the pandemic.

Barlow was not available for comment.

As part of the change, AEG will also rebrand the smaller venue next to the Bomb Factory at Canton and Crowdus formerly known as Canton Hall, which will now be known as The Studio at The Factory.

Shows announced so far include a quartet of acts coming in October: Lake Street Dive, Crumb, Theory of a Deadman, and Parquet Courts.

There's already a show that's canceled, originally scheduled for the Bomb Factory: an October 8 appearance by Frank Marino + Mahogany Rush, with Moxy, Legs Diamond, and Randy Jackson of Zebra.