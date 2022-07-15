New outdoor ice skating rink glides into Grapevine for 2022 Christmas season

The "Christmas Capital of Texas" is adding a festive new feature for the 2022 holiday season: Grapevine will debut an outdoor ice skating rink along Historic Main Street in November.

The 4,500-square-foot outdoor ice rink — which, yes, will be real ice — will open on November 18, and remain operational for 52 days, through January 8, "making it a must-visit winter activity for all ages," the City of Grapevine says in a July 13 announcement. "This new attraction adds to the list of more than 1,400 attractions and events Grapevine hosts over 40 days during the holiday season."

According to the announcement, the Grapevine City Council approved an agreement with ICE Challenge Enterprises to construct and operate the temporary ice rink near Peace Plaza in front of Grapevine Main Station, home to Harvest Hall at Hotel Vin, 815 S. Main Street. The 90-by-50-foot ice rink will be adjacent to a 30-by-40-foot concession area.

"The towering live Christmas tree will remain in its location on the plaza, as well as the larger-than-life ornaments visitors have come to know and love each season, such as the giant reindeer, Victorian coaches, and more," officials say.

The rink will also be next to the Historic Cotton Belt Depot, from which the popular North Pole Express train excursion departs. Despite the 100-degree temps of mid-summer, tickets for the North Pole Express will go on sale at 10 am Tuesday, July 26.

"Visitors will be able to plan their holiday festivities in advance with a trip aboard the North Pole Express, holiday shopping along Main Street, comforting eats and warm drinks at the many restaurants and winery tasting rooms, and a chance to hit the ice on the new outdoor rink," officials say.

Construction of the ice rink will begin on November 11. If all goes well, it'll operate for the next three holiday seasons, they say.

This is the second new outdoor ice skating rink announced for the Dallas-Fort Worth area this holiday season; there's one gliding into the historic Stockyards district, too.

Price of admission and ticket details for the Grapevine ice rink have not yet been announced; visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com for more information coming soon, they promise.