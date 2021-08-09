Bush Presidential Museum at SMU Dallas closes amid new COVID-19 surge

Dallas' current coronavirus surge has claimed a museum casualty: The George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the campus of Southern Methodist University has closed its doors until further notice.

"Effective Monday, August 9, the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases in the Dallas area," the museum posted on its website August 9. "Café 43 remains open Tuesday through Saturday by reservation."

As of August 9, Dallas County's COVID-19 threat level is at "red" (the highest level on the color-coded chart), which means "high risk of transmission" — largely due to the highly infectious Delta variant.

During times of highest threat, the county urges vaccinated individuals to mask and physically distance at museums; outdoor exhibits are preferred. Those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or are immunocompromised should not visit museums and utilize virtual options, they say.

According to the Bush museum spokeswoman, the outdoor Texas Native Park is still open for self-guided strolls. Café 43 also remains open to the public by reservation and for takeout Tuesday through Saturday, she says.

Library personnel also will continue to respond to written requests for records at gwbush.library@nara.gov.

The museum and museum store are closed to visitors. People who have purchased upcoming museum tickets have been notified personally with instructions for ticket refunds, the spokeswoman says. Those visitors may contact boxoffice@bushcenter.org for ticket refunds and more information.

The SMU campus remains open.

The Bush Center had closed in spring 2020 during the initial wave of pandemic shutdowns. It reopened gradually, debuting a highly touted exhibition of the former president's portraits of immigrants in April 2021. The museum's permanent exhibition didn't reopen until May 25, 2021. Less than three months later, it's all closed again.

Two other presidential libraries in high-risk Texas cities also have re-shuttered this week due to COVID-19: The LBJ Presidential Library in Austin closed Monday, August 9; and The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station closed Sunday, August 8.

The Washington, D.C.-based National Archives and Records Administration oversees presidential library operations.

"The National Archives is committed to the health and safety of our visitors and staff," says a press release posted on the George HW Bush Library and Museum in College Station. "As such, they have made the difficult decision to close the ... museum to the public until COVID conditions improve in Brazos County."

The Bush Family Gravesite and the museum grounds, including the Presidential Pond, will remain open to the public, the release says.