Colossal new country music and BBQ bonanza fires up in Celina this fall

The meats are coming. The biggest names in Texas country music and Texas barbecue will take over the Dallas suburb of Celina for the inaugural Troubadour Festival on Saturday, November 6.

According to a release, Texas country music legends Pat Green and Josh Abbott Band will co-headline the event, which bills itself as a “Texas BBQ & Music Experience.” Also performing are Stoney LaRue, Cody Canada & The Departed, and Kyle Nix & The .38s.

But the music is just Part 1 of the big day. Part 2 is barbecue — and a lot of it. To be exact, 42 of the best and most celebrated barbecue restaurants in Texas will be on hand to serve attendees samples of smoked meats and more, the release says.

Organizers are promising "the largest number of barbecue restaurants in this capacity in the state."

Local big-name barbecue joints include: BBQ on the Brazos (Cresson), Black’s Barbecue (multiple locations), Dayne’s Craft Barbecue (Fort Worth), Hurtado Barbecue (Arlington), Hutchins BBQ (McKinney and Frisco), Tender Smokehouse (Celina & Frisco), Panther City Barbecue (Fort Worth), The Slow Bone (Dallas), and Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q (Grapevine), Zavala’s Barbecue (Grand Prairie), and more.

Restaurants heading to Celina from out of town include: 2M Smokehouse (San Antonio), Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que (Rockdale), Brett’s BBQ Shop (Katy), Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse (Lindale), Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ (Pflugerville), CM Smokehouse (Austin), Helberg BBQ (Waco), Hill Barbecue (Lubbock), Kreuz Market (Lockhart), Guess Family BBQ (Waco), Louie Mueller Barbecue (Taylor), and many more.

See the complete lineup here.

“Being able to bring this many of Texas’ most premier barbecue restaurants along with five legendary names in Texas and Red Dirt Music was an unbelievable opportunity, and we couldn’t be happier than to put on our inaugural Troubadour Festival in Celina,” said Chase Colston, the festival’s co-founder and promoter. “I have been putting on barbecue and music festivals in Texas over the last seven years and I’ve seen first-hand just how passionate Texans (and outside the state) are about barbecue and music."

The entire event takes place at Old Celina Park, and there are three ticket options, from ravenous to not so hungry, basically: Troubadour VIP ($200), Troubadour BBQ & Music ($100), and Troubadour Music ($50).

VIP tickets ($200) include hour-earlier entry (12 pm) into the barbecue sampling, a festival t-shirt, discounted beverages, an exclusive VIP area with a private bar, seating, access to flushable toilets, and access to a standing-room only area in front of the stage.

BBQ & Music tickets ($100, 1 pm entry) include both the access to the food sampling and the concert.

Music tickets ($50, 4 pm entry) are good for the concert only.

Local food trucks will be open on-site after the barbecue sampling ends at 4 pm.

Tickets for Troubadour Festival go on sale at 10 am Friday, August 27, at troubadourfestival.com. Check the website for parking, COVID-19 protocols, and more.