These are the 14 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

Despite two huge rappers and one big-time comedian coming to the area this weekend, the slate of events is dominated by theater. There will be no fewer than eight productions starting their runs, including a national tour of a Broadway show. You can also see a unique anniversary celebration of a local performing arts venue, a concert by the Queen of Mariachi, and an eye-catching and educational sculpture exhibition.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.

Thursday, September 8

The Firehouse Theatre presents Violet

Facially disfigured in a childhood accident, Violet dreams of a miraculous transformation through the power of faith. Convinced that a televangelist in Oklahoma can heal her, she hops aboard a Greyhound bus and starts the journey of a lifetime. Along the way, she meets a young black soldier who teaches her about beauty, love, courage and what it means to be an outsider. The production runs through September 25 at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch.

Broadway Dallas presents Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations is a Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The musical tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group’s personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America. Featuring hits like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” the production runs through September 18 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

WaterTower Theatre presents The Bridges of Madison County in concert

Based on the best-selling novel, The Bridges of Madison County captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the yearning entangled in the eternal question, "What if...?" Francesca Johnson looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. When photographer Robert Kincaid pulls into her driveway seeking directions, what happens in those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca's life. WaterTower Theatre in Addison presents a concert version of the production through Sunday.

Dallas Theater Center presents Clue

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. The production runs through September 25 at Wyly Theatre.

Jack Harlow in concert

Rapper Jack Harlow has had a big impact on the music industry in his short career. His debut single, "Whats Poppin," went to No. 2 on the Billboard charts, and a collaboration with Lil Nas X led to a No. 1 song, "Industry Baby," and two Grammy nominations. Harlow will play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving in support of his new album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

Shakespeare Dallas presents Hamlet

In Shakespeare's classic play, young Hamlet returns home to discover the world-shattering news that his father is dead, and his mother has married his father's brother. A ghostly encounter leads to madness, revenge, death, and the downfall of the kingdom. Presented by Shakespeare Dallas, the production runs through October 15 at Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre.

Ochre House Theater presents St. Ella

St. Ella takes a satirical look at the iconic women found in 20th century plays and explores their roles as oppressed women and the brutish men who ruled over them. The dark comedy is filled with song, dance, new vaudevillian techniques, and exposes the woman’s "world that is dying within her." The production runs through September 24 at Ochre House Theater.

Friday, September 9

The Eisemann Center for Performing Arts presents 20 Years in 20 Minutes

An immersive projection experience, 20 Years in 20 Minutes seeks to highlight the 20 years of the Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts in Richardson during its 20th Anniversary Celebration. The experience will explore the Eisemann Center’s immense impact on the art landscape of Richardson and the greater North Texas area as a whole. There will be performances on various dates through September 30.

Bad Bunny in concert

Puerto Rican rapper/singer Bad Bunny can now be considered one of the biggest artists in the world since he's headlining this concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. One of the rare Latin artists to crossover to the mainstream in the United States, Bad Bunny has been at or near the top of the Billboard 200 charts with each of his albums, including his latest, the No. 1 Un Verano Sin Ti.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Aida Cuevas: “The Queen of Mariachi”

The Grammy Award-winning legend Aida Cuevas takes the stage at Meyerson Symphony Center to showcase her remarkable imprint on the history of Mexican music. Cuevas is a master of the mariachi art song, setting her country-tinged rancheras to uplifting mariachi accompaniment. With a 42-year career and 39 album releases to her credit, Cuevas has created one of the most important careers in traditional Mexican music. There will be three concerts through Sunday.

Garland Civic Theatre presents Carnival!

Acclaimed for its magic, simplicity, and compassion, Carnival! is a bittersweet fairy tale about a naïve French girl infatuated with a troubled puppeteer in a traveling show. Based on the 1953 film Lili, the musical boasts a charming score by Bob Merrill, including the hit song "Love Makes the World Go Round." The production runs through September 25 at Granville Arts Center in Garland.

NTPA Repertory presents Rent

Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. The production runs through September 18 at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in Plano.

Saturday, September 10

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents "#IfThenSheCan" Pop-Up Exhibit opening day

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will present 50 of the statues from "#IfThenSheCan" — The Exhibit, installed throughout the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. An array of in-person and virtual programs, an exhibit scavenger hunt activity, and sponsored school group visits throughout the fall will bring to life inspirational stories of women in STEM who are shaping a better world. The exhibit will be on view through December 31.

Bill Burr (Slight Return)

A Grammy-nominated comedian, Bill Burr is one of the top comedic voices of his generation achieving success in TV and film as well as on stage. His Monday Morning Podcast is one of the most downloaded comedy podcasts, his animated Netflix series, F Is For Family, premiered its fifth and final season in 2021, and he also premiered the Roku series, Bill Burr Presents: Immoral Compass. He'll perform at American Airlines Center.