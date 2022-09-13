Frisco goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic 'wonderland' show

The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of Frisco's Comerica Center on Thursday, December 22 as part of its 2022 North American tour.

According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

The 35-city tour will come to an end with three Texas cities — Frisco on December 22, Fort Worth on December 23, and Cedar Park on December 24.

“Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our Holiday Wonderland,” says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment and Producer of Cirque Musica, in a statement. “We expect fans of cirque-shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share.”

Holiday Wonderland is the latest in a series of cirque-style shows coming to Dallas-Fort Worth, including Cirque du Soleil's OVO at Dickies Arena, Texas Ballet Theater's Cirque du Ballet at Winspear Opera House and Bass Hall, and Cirque du Soleil's 'Twas the Night Before... in Grand Prairie.

Tickets for the production, which go on sale at 10 am Friday, September 16, range from $25 to $119. They can be purchased via Ticketmaster, CirqueMusica, or the venue's website.