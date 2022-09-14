Frightful attraction returns to light up Frisco for Halloween 2022

The frights and lights that took over Frisco last Halloween season are back for another year. The family-friendly Halloween event Frights’n Lights Frisco, "where ghouls glow, spirits shine, and things go 'bump' in the light," is coming back to Riders Field, October 1-31.

According to a release, the event is bringing new experiences for its second year, including:

Crystal Lake Black Light Axe Throwing, "an all-new feature, will allow you to test your axe-throwing skills – but beware: The residents of Crystal Lake don’t take too kindly to strangers!"

Click or Treat Photo Pop-up "with frightening photo opps guaranteed to give your feed a pop."

Frights’n Lights promises to bring back its Instagrammy wonderland full of "phantasmic" photo opps and boasts that it's the largest and safest trick-or-treat trail in the state.

Once again, the field will be filled with thousands of shining, intricately carved jack-o-lanterns and "a thrilling cast of spine-chilling Hollywood stars brought to life by a ghoulish gallery of giant-sized lanterns and lights," they say. It will also feature haunted games, the Headless Horseman’s Haunted Hay Maze, rides, Halloween-themed concessions, fames and crafts, and a retro drive-in movie on a 40-foot screen, they say.

“With the right balance of silly and spooky, we’ve created a truly unique fall attraction that puts fun before fear, the only one of its kind in the USA,” said Warren Michael Lyng, vice president of producers PPG, in a statement. “When you see Frights’n Lights, you’re seeing the best of fall family entertainment that will have you saying, ‘This is Halloween, this is Halloween!’”

Tickets start at $19.99 and are available at www.FrightsnLights.com (note that there's an extra charge for parking). A VIP experience will offer entrance to the trick-or-treat trail experience around the park, meet-and-greets with costumed characters, pumpkin painting, a Frights’n Lights souvenir cup and drink, the all-new "Save Halloween" Adventure Scavenger Hunt, free parking, and 10 percent discount on all retail purchases; all ticket information is here.

It all happens at Riders Field (formerly Dr Pepper Ballpark), 7300 Roughriders Tr., Frisco. For updates, follow Frights’n Lights on Facebook and Instagram.