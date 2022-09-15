These are the 14 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

We told you before that September was packed full of big concerts, and this weekend is a prime example of that, as it features four concerts that made the list and two more that could have. There will also be a couple of big comedians in town, two Dallas Symphony concerts, ballet meets cirque, art openings and closings, and more.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.

Thursday, September 15

PARK(ing) Day Dallas

PARK(ing) Day Dallas is an annual event where artists, activists, and citizens turn metered parking spots along Main Street in downtown Dallas into temporary public spaces. The driving force behind this international movement is not only to have a fun event but also to portray the need and desire for public space in downtown areas such as Dallas. Nearby Pegasus Plaza will host live music and entertainment throughout the day.

Steve Treviño: "America's Favorite Husband" Tour

Comedian Steve Treviño embodies the title of “America’s Favorite Husband.” He can “speak wife fluently,” he never calls “the guys” for help on a home project, and he knows better than to “make his own decisions” since decision-making is a privilege reserved solely for his wife alone — even if she did wreck his dream Silverado. He appeals to audiences by fitting right into their families. This identifiable approach affirms his status as one of the country’s fastest-rising comics. He'll perform at Majestic Theatre.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Holst’s The Planets"

The latest concert from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, featuring conductor Gemma New and pianist Olga Kern, includes What Keeps Me Awake, a probing and wandering soundscape by Puerto Rican-born Angélica Negrón; Rachmaninoff’s piano concerto-esque work, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini; and Holst’s The Planets, which has inspired sci-fi movie music for generations. There will be three performances through Saturday at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Ben Platt in concert

Actor/singer Ben Platt is a true dual threat, having earned his bona fides in both disciplines starring in Broadway productions like The Book of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen. He's also made his mark in movies like the Pitch Perfect series and on TV in Netflix's The Politician. But his focus in recent years has been on his burgeoning singing career, which includes two albums, including 2021's Reverie. He'll perform at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie.

Friday, September 16

Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin in concert

It will be rock music central at Dos Equis Pavilion on Friday night as iconic American rock bands Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin come together for the first time for a co-headlining tour, with special guest Bush thrown in to boot. Alice In Chains will be playing songs from classic albums like Dirt and Facelift, as well as fan favorites from their more recent releases. Breaking Benjamin is touring in support of their most recent work, 2020's Aurora, comprised of reimagined versions from their catalog.

Kathleen Madigan: Do You Have Any Ranch?

Comedian Kathleen Madigan's career is showing no signs of slowing down, as she tours 250 nights a year, rising from comedy clubs to marquee theaters with sold out shows. She's appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and made the most of the pandemic by launching a podcast, Madigan's Pubcast. She'll perform at Majestic Theatre.

Texas Ballet Theater presents Cirque du Ballet

Texas Ballet Theater presents Cirque du Ballet, a world premiere featuring an array of characters and choreography under the big top. Audiences will see favorite moments from ballets like Cinderella, Dracula, Swan Lake, and more. There will be five performances through Sunday at Winspear Opera House. If you can't make these shows, it will also be at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth, September 30-October 2.

Michael Bublé in concert

When you have a voice like crooner Michael Bublé, you can essentially have a limitless career. Despite specializing in a type of music that's more 1950s than 2020s, Bublé has succeeded thanks to his charm, good looks, and a singing style that few others can imitate. He hasn't had a single album land outside of the top 10 on the Billboard 200, including the recently-released Higher. He'll perform at American Airlines Center.

Saturday, September 17

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Gershwin’s Magic Key"

As part of their Family Series, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will present "Gershwin's Magic Key," featuring more than 20 of George Gershwin’s most popular compositions, from classics like Porgy & Bess, American in Paris, Cuban Overture, and Rhapsody in Blue to popular hits from the American Songbook, including "I Got Rhythm," "Stairway to Paradise," "Someone to Watch Over Me," and "Fascinating Rhythm." The late-morning performance will be at Bass Performance Hall.

AT&T Performing Arts Center presents Latinidad Festival

AT&T Performing Arts Center will kick off Hispanic Heritage month with the inaugural Latinidad Festival. The event features a pop-up market, authentic cuisine of Latin America, a chance to connect with local organizations that provide important services and raise awareness for the Latinx community, cultural arts and craft activities, and live music and dance performances. The event takes place at Annette Strauss Square.

Alan Jackson in concert

Country superstar Alan Jackson has released 18 albums in his career, including 2021's Where Have You Gone. At this concert at American Airlines Center, fans will hear the enduring hits such as his debut single “Here in The Real World," signature songs “Chattahoochee,” “Drive,” and “Gone Country,” party anthems “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time,” and more.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle in concert

More rock royalty will be at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving when Sammy Hagar & The Circle take the stage. A supergroup comprised of Hagar, who used to front Van Halen, original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham (son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham), and guitarist Vic Johnson, the band has released three albums, including the new Crazy Times. As if that's not enough, George Thorogood ("Bad to the Bone") will be the special guest.

Sunday, September 18

Art openings and closings

It's a big day of comings and going for art exhibitions in Dallas. Closing will be Immersive Monet & The Impressionists at Lighthouse Dallas, an exploration of vibrant colors that features everything from Monet’s celebrated water lilies to Degas’ graceful dancers and more; "Cartier and Islamic Art: In Search of Modernity" at the Dallas Museum of Art, a major exhibition that traces the inspirations from and adaptations of Islamic art and design by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison for the creation of jewelry and objects from the early 20th century to the present day; and "Lynda Benglis" at Nasher Sculpture Center, which highlights three bodies of work by Benglis in media as diverse as traditional bronze and decorative glitter. Opening will be "Movement: The Legacy of Kineticism" at the Dallas Museum of Art, which features 80 works drawn from the Museum’s collection that showcase the work of artists from three historical eras who utilize optical effects or mechanical or manipulable parts to engage the viewer physically or perceptually.

Red Hot Chili Peppers in concert

The Red Hot Chili Peppers rose to fame in the early 1990s, but unlike other acts, they haven't stayed tied to that decade. All of their albums have landed in the top 5 on the Billboard 200, with their latest — Unlimited Love, released in April — coming in at No. 1 in multiple countries. And they have another album, Return of the Dream Canteen, due next month. They'll play at Globe Life Field in Arlington.