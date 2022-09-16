New Live Nation VIP pass gets you unlimited access to certain Dallas clubs

Concert promoter Live Nation has launched a new pass that covers all General Admission shows at more than 50 venues across the country.

In Texas, that includes the House of Blues in Dallas and Houston; the Echo Lounge and Music Hall in Dallas; 713 Music Hall and Bayou Music Center in Houston; Emo's and Scoot Inn in Austin; and the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio. The full lineup of clubs is listed below.

The pass gets you access to one club and it's good from October 1 to December 31. For Emo's and Scoot Inn, it's $59. For all other Texas clubs, it's $79.

But they're also offering a Multi-Club Pass for $299, which gets you access to all participating Live Nation clubs, including well-known venues like Irving Plaza in New York, The Fillmore in San Francisco, and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Upcoming shows for the fall may include artists such as Ali Gatie, Amon Amarth, Bad Omens, Better Than Ezra, Blue October, Dayglow, Giant Rooks, Giveon, I Prevail, Jacob Banks, Jessie Reyez, Jinjer, Måneskin, Marcus King, Mother Mother, Noah Cyrus, Pusha T, Russell Dickerson, Toadies, Trivium, and Yung Gravy.

How to purchase

The Club Pass is on sale September 19-September 30 at clubpass.livenation.com while supplies last. Each venue will have a limited number of Club Passes available.

Once you own a Club Pass, you get added to the club's membership list. On the day of the show, you show your ID to get a ticket at the Club’s box office.

Venues

Venues participating in Club Pass include:

713 Music Hall (Houston, TX)

Ace of Spades (Sacramento, CA)

The Aztec Theater (San Antonio, TX)

Bayou Music Center (Houston, TX)

Belasco (Los Angeles, CA)

Bogarts (Cincinnati, OH)

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Chicago, IL)

Coca Cola Roxy (Atlanta, GA)

The Depot (Salt Lake City, UT)

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Dallas, TX)

Echoplex and The Echo (Los Angeles, CA)

Emo’s (Austin, TX)

Egyptian Room and Deluxe at Old National Centre (Indianapolis, IN)

The Fillmore (San Francisco, CA)

The Fillmore Detroit (Detroit, MI)

The Fillmore Minneapolis (Minneapolis, MN)

The Fillmore New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

The Fillmore Philadelphia (Philadelphia, PA)

The Fillmore Silver Spring (Silver Spring, MD)

The Fillmore Charlotte and The Underground (Charlotte, NC)

Fillmore Auditorium (Denver, CO)

The Foundry (Philadelphia, PA)

The Gramercy Theatre (New York, NY)

GLC Live At 20 Monroe (Grand Rapids, MI)

Hollywood Palladium (Los Angeles, CA)

House of Blues Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)

House of Blues Chicago (Chicago, IL)

House of Blues Cleveland (Cleveland, OH)

House of Blues Dallas (Dallas, TX)

House of Blues Lake Buena Vista (Lake Buena Vista, FL)

House of Blues Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

House of Blues New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)

House of Blues North Myrtle Beach (North Myrtle Beach, SC)

House of Blues San Diego (San Diego, CA)

Irving Plaza (New York, NY)

Marquis Theater (Denver, CO)

Mercury Ballroom (Louisville, KY)

Observatory OC (Santa Ana, CA)

Observatory SD (San Diego, CA)

Roxian Theatre (Pittsburgh, PA)

The Ritz (Raleigh, NC)

Riverside Municipal Auditorium (Riverside, CA)

St. Andrew’s Hall (Detroit, MI)

Summit (Denver, CO)

Scoot Inn (Austin, TX)

The Wiltern (Los Angeles, CA)

Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA)

Theatre of the Living Arts (Philadelphia, PA)

Varsity Theater (Minneapolis, MN)

The Van Buren (Phoenix, AZ)

All venues listed for single venue Club Passes will participate in the Multi-Club Pass.