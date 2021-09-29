This Dallas bachelor made the cut on new season of The Bachelorette

Will one Dallas bachelor face a rosy or thorny future on The Bachelorette? We’ll soon find out.

On September 27, ABC revealed the 30 men who will woo Michelle Young, the star of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. The season premieres October 19.

Among the men vying for Young’s roses — and ultimately her heart — is Leroy Arthur, a 27-year-old biomedical student from Dallas.

Four other Texans will compete alongside Arthur:

PJ Henderson, a 30-year-old firefighter and EMT from Houston.

Brandon Kieffer, a 29-year-old brand manager for Amplify Snack Brands’ SkinnyPop line of popcorn who lives in Austin.

Daniel Tully, a 26-year-old Austin firefighter and Realtor.

Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive at Indeed in Austin.

A bio on The Bachelorette website describes Arthur as “a true academic who has a flair for fashion and a penchant for fun. He has worked incredibly hard in his educational pursuits, and now as that chapter of his life comes to a close, Leroy wants to find someone with whom he can share his beautiful world."

Fun fact: Arthur was born in Italy to parents who emigrated from Ghana, and then moved with family to the U.S. to pursue the American Dream.

He also loves brunch and breakfast in bed and doesn't like to gamble. Sounds like a dream.