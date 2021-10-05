3 treasured holiday markets gift Dallas-Fort Worth with joyous return of in-person shopping

We're hardly dashing through the snow — heck, we're not even crunching over fall leaves yet — but it's October, so it's time to talk holiday shopping.

The "bah humbug" of COVID-19 forced holiday shopping online last year, including several cherished Christmas markets across Dallas-Fort Worth. While point-and-click shopping is convenient and safe, there's nothing quite like a holiday market, where you can thumb through trinkets and treasures galore to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Bonus that you're supporting local small businesses and raising money for local charities.

Here are three beloved holiday markets that are back for in-person events this year.

Christmas in Cowtown, October 13-17

Junior League of Fort Worth took the shopping online last year, but the highly anticipated holiday event is back, in person, for its 15th edition at the Amon G. Carter Exhibit Halls at Will Rogers Memorial Center. More than 200 merchants from across the country will be selling home décor, jewelry, clothing, children's products, gourmet food, and more.

The whole event kicks off with the exclusive Boots & Bowties Preview Party on Wednesday, October 13 (tickets: $100). The City of Culture & The Cowboy Brunch is another private shopping affair, October 14 (tickets: $65). General admission shopping ($15) takes place daily October 14-17, but hours vary. For schedule, tickets, and more information, visit the website.

Christmas in Cowtown is one of JLFW's biggest annual fundraisers, annually supporting the organization's impact areas: Arts & Culture, Education, Health & Nutrition, and Life Readiness. To date, the market has raised nearly $5 million for the Fort Worth community.

Chi Omega Christmas Market, November 17-20

The 44-year Dallas holiday tradition returns from an all-virtual event in 2020 to a hybrid format this year. The in-person market will take place Wednesday, November 17 (Chi Omega Christmas Market Premier Shopping Night) through Saturday, November 20 in a new location: the Automobile Building at Fair Park. A virtual shopping experience will offer extended shopping days, additional merchants, and special offers through the website.

The 2021 market will feature 200 merchants selling holiday décor, women’s clothing/accessories, home accents, children’s clothing/toys, food items, and more. All proceeds from ticket sales go to local beneficiaries; in its 43-year history, Chi Omega Christmas Market has supported 120 different local North Texas agencies and donated more than $9 million.

General admission is $15, with early entry on Thursday available for $25; Premier Shopping Night tickets are $100. Tickets, schedule, and more information are now available on the website.

The Texas Christkindl Market, November 19-January 2

Arlington's annual outdoor shopping event moved online last year, but it's back in person for a long holiday season run. According to the city of Arlington website, the German-style Christmas market — one of the largest open-air holiday markets in the Southwest — will take place November 19-January 2 at Choctaw Stadium (formerly Globe Life Park).

The market coincides with the new event The Elf on the Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey, an immersive experience taking place throughout the concourse of the stadium. Tickets for Elf on the Shelf start at $19.95 for children and $24.95 for adults, but according to the website, admission to the Texas Christkindl Market is free.

Shoppers can expect to find treats, gifts, and handcrafted collectibles, including exclusive Käthe Wohlfahrt merchandise and designs from the iconic Rothenburg ob der Tauber Christmas Village in Germany.