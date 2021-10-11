10 best Dallas-Fort Worth haunted houses coming back after a scary year

Halloween season in 2020 was muted by the pandemic, but Dallas-Fort Worth haunted houses and other attractions have made a big comeback in 2021. Every weekend in October features a good variety of chilling and fun options.

We've rounded up some the best haunted houses/Halloween attractions for your enjoyment and/or terror. We've tried to stay within the accepted limits of Dallas-Fort Worth; other options can be found if you venture a little further out.

All of the haunted houses will stay open open every weekend through at least Halloween; check each event page for additional dates and times. Also, make sure to plan your trip in advance, as most attractions have certain rules to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Cutting Edge Haunted House

Cutting Edge is a dark attraction filled with terrifying live actors, amazing special effects, and incredible monsters. Located in a 100-year-old abandoned meat-packing plant in Fort Worth, it is an intense, multistory, multi-themed haunted house that uses the building's former tenant as wicked inspiration. Set aside some time for this one, as it takes visitors an average of 55 minutes to explore Cutting Edge.

Dark Hour Haunted House

The rare year-round haunted house, Dark Hour in Plano boasts sets worthy of a Broadway production, professional actors, and a strategic use of technology to produce a genuine theatrical experience. Themed around the Witch of Coven Manor, it almost guarantees you're not likely to see higher quality scares or more attention to detail anywhere in the area. Even better, you can come back at Christmas, Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, and other times of year to enjoy other holiday-themed terror.

Frights 'n Lights

A new Halloween attraction this year, Frights 'n Lights at Riders Field in Frisco promises to fill the gap between pumpkin patches and haunted houses. Guests can explore a trail lined with thousands of jack-o-lanterns carved in the shape of favorite superheroes, princesses, cartoon characters, and more. It also has a Trick-Or-Treat Trail for kids in costume, games, Halloween-themed rides, food and drink, and a retro drive-in with movies on a 40-foot screen, among other things.

Hangman's House of Horrors

Some haunted houses come and go, but Hangman's House of Horrors seems to be eternal. Now over 30 years old, the haunted house in north Fort Worth includes two separate attractions: the classic Hangman’s House of Horrors and Outbreak!, a smaller yet equally intense attraction where zombies abound from the dark corners and hidden chasms.

Howell Farms presents Pumpkin Nights

On the milder side is Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farm in Arlington, where guests can venture along a half-mile walking path where they’ll discover the Forbidden City, a Pirate’s Cove, and more fantastical lands built using over 5,000 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins. The celebration continues with entertainment and games in The Village, the festival area.

J&F House of Terror

The J&F House of Terror is based on urban legends. The haunted house maze does something different every year and offers up intense scares in every situation. Actors are not allowed to touch visitors and will practice social distancing. This year the haunted house maze is completely inside, located at Firewheel Town Center in Garland, east of Barnes & Noble and Dillard's.

Moxley Manor Haunted House

The claim to fame for Moxley Manor in Bedford seems to be unique on this list: It was featured in the 2014 feature film The Houses October Built, about a group of friends traveling across the country looking for the best haunted houses. It offers three haunted attractions for the price of one, with the original Moxley Manor joined by Regan's Revenge and Big Top Terror.

The Parker House

The Parker House in Denton features two main attractions: The Haunted Walkthrough at The Parker House, where guests become completely engulfed in the murderous mayhem in which Mary Parker subjected her victims; and Outbreak, where guests can take an interactive ride around the property in specially-equipped attack vehicles, going on a mission to defeat the zombies and save the world from the chaos created by failed attempts at finding a cure for the Outbreak virus.

Reindeer Manor Halloween Park

Don't get fooled by the cute and cuddly name of this haunted house complex in Red Oak; it just masks the horrors it has in store. The oldest haunted attraction in Texas features four separate areas: Reindeer Manor Estate, 13th Street Morgue, Dungeon of Doom, and The Bunker. The event also includes a less-intense area for kids, dances, stage shows, axe throwing, and more.

Six Flags over Texas presents Fright Fest

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington transforms for the Halloween season, offering both Thrills by Day, a family-friendly daytime experience where younger park guests can enjoy trick-or-treating and character interactions; and Fright by Night, featuring six haunted houses, three terrifying scare zones, and roaming hordes of zombies and sinister souls wreaking havoc throughout the park. There will also be six all-new shows and frightening updates to some favorite rides.