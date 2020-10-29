Home » Entertainment
Netflix drops official trailer and release date for anticipated Selena: The Series

Tucked amid a flurry of articles about the upcoming election and spiking COVID-19 cases is one piece of good news: the official trailer for Netflix's Selena: The Series is now available. The online streaming service dropped the teaser on Monday, October 26.

Selena: The Series will be released in two parts, with the first six hour-long episodes premiering on December 6. The series tells the story of Selena Quintanilla, beginning as a little girl growing up in South Texas, through her meteoric rise to the top of the charts as the country's first Tejano superstar, to her murder in 1995.

The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos dons the iconic beaded bra and red lips to play the titular role. She's joined by Jesse Posey, who plays Chris Perez; Luis Bordonada (Better Call Saul) as Johnny Canales; and Ricardo Chavira (Desperate Housewives) and Seidy Lopez (Resurrection Boulevard), who play Selena's parents, Abraham and Marcella Quintanilla.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the series was originally supposed to premiere earlier this fall, but Netflix pushed back its release date after the coronavirus shut down production in March. The Times reports that the series finished filming in a studio, allowing production to keep a contained environment.

It's easily one of the most anticipated shows premiering this fall, so if you just can't wait for your Selena fix, we do have a remedy. The McNay Art Museum in San Antonio has extended its "Selena Forever/Siempre Selena" exhibition through January 2021. 

Christian Serratos as Selena
Christan Serratos as Selena. Christian Serratos/Instagram
