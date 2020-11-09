Nashville hot chicken restaurant with slushies picks Plano for official debut

A popular Dallas-Fort Worth chicken concept, which has existed until now as a pop-up, has found its first permanent location. Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken will open in Plano at 1885 Dallas Pkwy., with an opening date set for early December.

The restaurant is taking over a space most recently occupied by 24 Hour Hot Chicken & Waffle Bar, but previously a location of Noon Mediterranean.

Hot Chicks is a fast-casual restaurant from One Entertainment (Landmark Bar & Kitchen, Texas Republic, The Yard, Playground in Fort Worth; Theory Nightclub, Cutie Pies Pizza, Playground Bar in Uptown Dallas) that does scratch-made, Halal, dairy-free, peanut-free hot chicken, with heat levels varying from none to Hot AF. There's also a grilled hot chicken, if you don't want to do fried.

They're doing their own house-made crinkle cut fries, hand cut daily, plus cole slaw and sauces made in house.

Bread is baked and delivered daily from a local artisan bakery. The chicken is Halal, dairy and peanut free in hopes of being more inclusive. The menu also boasts a grilled hot chicken option for the health-conscious and gluten-free consumer.

Of paramount importance, Hot Chicks will feature "boozy slushies," including frozen and spiked versions of sweet tea, lemonade, Big Red, and a Super Claw. They also claim to be the only hot chicken restaurant with tacos. Sides include loaded and seasoned fries, and mac & cheese.

Plano is only the first location with moe to come, says Sam Sameni, Principal of One Entertainment.

"This is our first of many Hot Chicks to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex," he says. "We can’t wait to become an integral part of the community and are looking forward to further establishing our DFW footprint."

Other locations coming soon include Willow Park, Dallas, Las Colinas, and Arlington, with San Marcos in the wings.

In addition to dine-in service, Hot Chicks will offer curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber EATS. Guests can also order ahead by calling the restaurant.

To enable the safety and well-being of guests and team members, Hot Chicks has implemented enhanced sanitization measures to ensure that recommended standards are exceeded.