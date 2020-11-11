Like everything else, holiday parties look a little different this year. Luckily, Strike + Reel in Garland has a solution where you and your guests can celebrate together safely while still having a ton of fun.

We all know that the best way to watch a movie is on the big screen, but the safest way is to have the theater exclusively to your group for a private watch party.

For the starting price of only $99, you and up to 30 guests can spread out in front of the gigantic screen, kick back in the heated, reclining loungers, and watch a Fan Favorite flick like Elf, White Christmas, Love Actually, or Scrooged (see the ever-changing lineup here). New movies are added by the end of Monday each week, so keep an eye out for your favorite film.

Of course, you can also dine right in your seat with a menu developed especially for easy nibbling in the dark.

Strike + Reel's modern American kitchen serves dishes prepared by experienced chefs, and its specialties span comfort-food classics to street tacos and charcuterie topped off with a roster of sweet desserts. Complement your meal with a selection of 24 draft beers, 12 tapped wines, and hand-mixed craft cocktails.

If you'd like to keep the party going after the movie or burn up some energy before it starts, tack on some time at the eight separated VIP bowling lanes. There are five private rooms where you and your guests can enjoy a full-on buffet if you choose, or simply socialize away from any crowds.

In accordance with government regulations, Strike + Reel is taking precautions during this time including:

enhanced sanitizing stations for guests

sanitizing theaters after each showing

contactless menu QR code or one-time use menus

individually portioned food

single-use napkins and utensils

team members wear face coverings at all times, frequently wash hands, and wear gloves

To learn more about booking your own private showing or party, simply submit a request here and one of the sales managers will be in touch to take care of all the planning.