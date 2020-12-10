These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

While many events in and around Dallas have either been postponed or canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, some organizations have pivoted to virtual or socially-distanced events to continue offering the masses some entertainment while we need it the most.

Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. While not every event is out of the house, they all promise to provide a nice distraction from the everyday life.

Thursday, December 10

The Dallas Opera presents The Magic Flute

The Dallas Opera will make the company’s 2019 production of Mozart’s family-friendly The Magic Flute available free for home viewing for a limited time. The fanciful, wildly colorful production was originally simulcast live in high definition to a Dallas audience at Klyde Warren Park. The video will be available to view at any time through January 5.

Theatre Three presents The Immigrant

After a virtual run over the summer, Theatre Three will once again stream Mark Harelik’s inspiring play The Immigrant. Set in Hamilton, Texas in the early half of the 20th century, this technologically-forward telling of the play won’t put audiences in the room where it happened, but it will make history. The play, performed and designed to work within the necessary current restrictions, will play through Sunday.

East Dallas Arts presents The Christmas Line: A Chorus Line Parody

East Dallas Arts presents its third socially-distanced, on-demand production, The Christmas Line: A Chorus Line Parody. Santa and his lead elf, Rosie Jingles, help a wide variety of toys discover their path to being underneath the Christmas tree. Barbie, Ken, Wonder Woman, Batman and Robin — all of your favorite toys are here to put their own unique spin on this parody of the Broadway musical A Chorus Line. The production will be available to stream on demand through Sunday, January 3.

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas presents "Broadway Christmas Cabaret"

Irving’s own Amy Stevenson and Craig Boleman are back (virtually) to perform classic holiday songs with a couple of hilarious and touching surprises along the way in "A Broadway Christmas Cabaret." The dynamic duo will set out to save the end of 2020 with songs from Elf, Meet Me in St. Louis, White Christmas, and more. Coinciding with the live concert is an online auction featuring various gift baskets filled with luxurious holiday necessities and must-have gifts.

Second Thought Theatre presents Second Thought Emerging Playwrights

Second Thought Theatre will present their inaugural new playwriting series, Second Thought Emerging Playwrights (STEP). With three unique online events, STT invites audiences to experience a behind-the-scenes look in creating a play from the ground up. This first event consists of a public reading of the first draft of the script. Online audiences will learn about what is working in the new play and hear what questions are still unanswered. The other events will be in January and February.

Friday, December 11

Kevin Russell of Shinyribs in concert

Kevin Russell is the frontman and multi-instrumentalist of the award-winning Austin-based eight-piece Swamp-Pop-Soul supergroup Shinyribs, and former member of the cult-favorite The Gourds. A Beaumont native, Russell is a natural observer and wordsmith — drawing from the Gulf Coast hotbeds of roots music to craft his clever songwriting and on-stage antics to create an ethereal entertainment experience. He'll play twice at The Kessler.

Saturday, December 12

Dallas Black Dance Academy presents Espresso Nutcracker

Dallas Black Dance Academy will present the third annual Espresso Nutcracker, allowing viewers to celebrate the holiday in the comfort of their own home. The performance spins a new twist on a holiday tradition, as it is jazz-influenced by the music of Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. The production will be available to stream for one night only through the DBDA's website.

Avant Chamber Ballet presents Nutcracker Sweets

Avant Chamber Ballet brings Paul Mejia’s The Nutcracker from the stage to living rooms with a new virtual performance of the iconic masterpiece with live music, Nutcracker Sweets. This year the production features Act 2 and the "Dance of the Snowflakes" with new costumes. Dallas’ own Cezanne Quartet will accompany the dancers with Tchaikovsky’s famous score. The performance will be available to rent at any time through December 31.

Sunday, December 13

Dallas Children's Theater presents Heroes for the Pages

With Heroes for the Pages, Dallas Children’s Theater will provide families with a chance to learn more about three December holidays and the children’s book authors who have written about them. In the first of three free Zoom shows, DCT will spotlight local Dallas author Nancy Churnin’s children’s book Irving Berlin: The Immigrant Boy Who Made America Sing, followed by Churnin's The Queen and the First Christmas Tree on December 20, and Donna L. Washington’s book L’il Rabbit’s Kwanzaa on December 27. Each show will include singalongs, author Q&As, and a feature on the hero’s culture.

Luminova Holidays

After taking a break due to the rodeo being in town, Luminova will start up again. Visitors will be able to view millions of twinkling lights, take to the ice on an outdoor rink, and snap selfie-worthy pics. The sprawling indoor and outdoor wonderland, located at Globe Life Field in Arlington through January 3, marks the first event to be open to the general public at the new stadium. It also includes appearances by Santa Claus, a 65-foot Christmas tree, interactive activities like light up hopscotch, train rides for the kids, strolling holiday entertainers, and booths with food and special mementos.