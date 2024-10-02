Oh My
New bookstore devoted to romance genre to open in Dallas' Bishop Arts
There's a new bookstore with a one-of-a-kind angle coming to Dallas. Called Blush Bookstore, it's devoted entirely to the romance genre and it's opening its first location in Texas in Dallas' Bishop Arts District, at 432 W. Eighth St.
The shop will open on October 5, with an appropriately themed party planned in celebration.
Blush made its debut in Wichita, Kansas, in March 2023 where owner Jaclyn Wooten opened the first location after having gotten into reading books in the genre during the pandemic. Dallas is only its second location — and first in Texas. She discovered the market in Dallas after hosting a celebration of romance books event here in 2023.
The majority of the titles at Blush are contemporary romance (calling all fans of Emily Henry, Casey McQuiston, Christina Lauren, and Tessa Bailey) but it also stocks young adult, fantasy, and dark romance.
Aesthetically pleasing accessories are available too, including stickers, apparel, notebooks, pens, tumblers, tote bags, bookmarks, and candles.
The Kansas location hosts happenings such as a romance book exchange, bookmark crafting, outdoor movie nights, and book clubs. Wooten was unavailable for comment, but it stands to reason that the Dallas location will host a similar suite of events.
The shop is a few doors down from Oasis Plant Shop and Ampelos Wines, and around the corner from Emporium Pies and Paradiso — a neighborhood that Wooten celebrated in a behind-the-scenes video featuring visits to Trades Delicatessen, Wild Detectives, and Berkley's Market. (Oops.)
The grand opening weekend includes:
- Blush-themed coffee drinks from Cafe de Miele available for purchase on Saturday from 11 am-1 pm and Sunday from 12-2 pm.
- Mocktails from Allora Mae Vintage Bar, free with purchase on Saturday from 2-4 pm.
- Build-a-bouquet with Sand + Soil, purchase per stem, from Sunday 2-4 pm.
According to the New York Times, in the past two years the U.S. has gone from having only two dedicated romance bookstores —The Ripped Bodice, in New York and Los Angeles, and Love's Sweet Arrow, in Chicago — to more than 20.
It's a good week for bookstores in Dallas: Barnes & Noble opened a location in Allen on October 2.