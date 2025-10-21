Trading Cards Galore
Legendary NFL QB Tom Brady brings sports card store to Dallas
A celebrity-owned store specializing in trading cards is coming to Dallas' Victory Park: CardVault, founded in 2020 by a team headlined by former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, is opening a location at 3030 Nowitzki Way #103, in the courtyard in front of American Airlines Center, next to Metro Tickets.
CardVault currently has seven other locations in the U.S. in major cities like New York, Boston, and Chicago. Brady, arguably the best NFL quarterback of all time, claims to have a personal passion for the hobby. He acquired an ownership stake in February 2025; as part of the deal, CardVault changed its name to "CardVault by Tom Brady."
The store, which specializes in sports cards, trading cards, and authenticated memorabilia, is scheduled to open to the public on Thursday, October 23.
CardVault promises an "immersive retail experience to collectors and fans alike," blending local sports heritage with cutting-edge collectibles.
Its inventory includes both individual cards and sealed boxes organized by sport and category. The store's signature vault showcases authenticated, game-used memorabilia and exclusive autographed collectibles.
One of the eye-catching elements inside the store is a mural that honors Dallas' iconic sports legends. Apparently, recent Dallas Mavericks No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg is already on that list, as he's prominently featured in the mural alongside smaller images of Mike Modano of the Dallas Stars and Emmitt Smith of the Dallas Cowboys, among others.
To coincide with the store's grand opening, CardVault by Tom Brady will celebrate the release of 2025-2026 Topps Basketball, the company's first NBA-licensed product release in over 15 years. Flagg, maybe not so coincidentally, will be featured on the cover of the product.
The Dallas location will also offer exclusive merchandise, including limited-edition apparel and collectibles from brands like Topps, Panini, Upper Deck, Pokémon, and Fanatics Authentic.
“We’re proud to bring CardVault to Dallas, an important city with a rich history of sports and culture and a truly passionate community of collectors,” said Chris Costa, Co-Founder of CardVault by Tom Brady, in a statement. “Opening this location at the start of the Mavericks’ and Stars’ seasons - in tandem with the launch of Topps Flagship Basketball showcases how interconnected the collecting and fan experience can be.”
In addition to its retail offerings, CardVault by Tom Brady serves as an authorized submission center for PSA, Beckett, and SGC, providing on-site grading submission services to help collectors protect and elevate their most valued cards.
The store will be open seven days a week, and will remain open during all Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars home games, as well as other major events at American Airlines Center.