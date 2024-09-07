This week's hot headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Bakery specializing in the French madeleine rises in Carrollton. Macarons can step aside, there's a new a specialty French cake in town: Called Everything Madeleine, it's a bakery dedicated to the French cookie-cake treat called the madeleine, and it's in downtown Carrollton at 1105 Vandergriff Dr. #3103, on the ground floor of LYV Broadway, a new-ish mixed-use apartment building, where it opened in early August.
2. Dallas bar must reimburse bartenders for tips given to kitchen staff. Bartenders who worked for two Dallas bars are set to recoup a small windfall of nearly $200,000 in lost tips. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Labor, 20 bartenders who worked at The Peak Inn and Adair's Saloon will get $197,902 — money that the bars' owner shared with employees in the kitchen, who do not receive tips.
3. Estate of late sports broadcaster Harry Caray sues Dallas burger joint. A burger chain is being sued for infringing on a trademark: The restaurant is Holy Cow, a New York-based chain with one location in Dallas, and is facing a lawsuit filed by the company that manages the estate of late sportscaster Harry Caray. In the suit, the estate claims they own the phrase "Holy Cow!"
4. 4 affordable North Texas cities are booming with homes under $500,000. Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs have been soaring in popularity in 2024 as more residents escape the bigger cities. Now four more North Texas neighbors – Lewisville, Waxahachie, Midlothian, and Wylie – are earning accolades on a new list of the top 50 most affordable housing markets for homes under $500,000.
5. RSVP to Dallas' 12 most glorious galas and fabulous fêtes of fall 2024. It's time to steam the gowns, tailor the tuxes, and shine the shoes - fall fundraising season has arrived in Dallas. This fall sees Cattle Baron's Ball gunning for the $100 million mark, Bravo Gala celebrating 15 years of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, and Two x Two Gala saying goodbye with no fewer than three posh parties. Here are the 12 must-attend galas, parties, and luncheons of fall in Dallas, with a longer list below.