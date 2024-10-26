This week's hot headlines
Dak Prescott's proposal tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.
1. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott proposes to girlfriend with $1M ring. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took another step towards domestic bliss, this time with a marriage proposal: On October 17, Prescott got on bended knee to tender a proposal to his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos.
2. Kroger opens mega-supermarket in Melissa with cheese shop & Starbucks. A new supermarket with all the bells and whistles has opened in Melissa: Kroger’s Dallas Division debuted its newest Kroger Marketplace – the company’s first new store in North Texas since 2019.
3. Dallas' most glamorous gala TWOxTWO celebrates its artsy grand finale. After two decades of dazzling art and millions of dollars raised, one of Dallas' highest-profile charitable events is calling it a night: The TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Gala marked its final edition on October 19. Read a full recap and view photos of the fabulous fete in this story.
4. State Fair of Texas to donate tasty leftovers the day after it closes. The State Fair of Texas celebrated its last day on October 20. Sniff. But the very next day on Monday October 21, Big Tex and the gang were up bright and early with State Fair Cares, an annual day-after tradition in which State Fair of Texas food vendors donate their leftover food and drink to North Texas families in need.
5. List of all the State Fair foods that Barstool Dave tried in Dallas. Pop culture favorite and social media phenomenon Dave Portnoy, owner of sassy media company Barstool Sports, came to Dallas in mid-October to dive into the full State Fair of Texas experience. He posted a series of reviews of some of the fair's most iconic food items — but while he was in Dallas, he also stopped at two local pizza shops that serve his favorite kinds of pizza.