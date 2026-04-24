Uptown Dallas hotel debuts pet-friendly outdoor plaza near Katy Trail
In time for patio weather, the Marriott Dallas Uptown hotel has unveiled a new outdoor space with a flexible design and a folksy name: Called Y’all Plaza, it's a 4,000-square-foot outdoor gathering place in Uptown Dallas, near the Katy Trail.
According to a release, the plaza is designed to be an alternative to traditional indoor meeting rooms, with an open-air layout intended to accommodate a variety of uses including networking events, wellness programming, and community gatherings. Hotel personnel say they're aiming to encourage movement and interaction in a more casual environment.
But it's not just for hotel guests.
“At our core, we are in the business of creating memorable experiences, and Y’all Plaza is an extension of that commitment,” says Robbie Tawil, general manager of Marriott Dallas Uptown, in the release. “We are proud to open this space to our guests and the community after years of thoughtful planning. We envision it as a vibrant setting for events, connection, and celebration, and we’re excited to see how people make it their own.”
The space is also pet-friendly, and within dog-walking distance of the popular Katy Trail.
“Y’all Plaza was designed with flexibility in mind, allowing us to host everything from corporate meetings and client receptions to weddings and wellness programming,” says Hannah Finger, director of sales at Marriott Dallas Uptown. “It gives groups a unique alternative to traditional event spaces, with the ability to create more engaging, customized experiences for their guests.”
Developers say the plaza will function as a community-oriented space within a dense, walkable district.
“Our intent is to create a vibrant outdoor community gathering space in what has become the core of Uptown," says Matt Segrest, president of Alamo Manhattan. "We hope that our hotel guests relish this unique amenity and that our neighbors embrace the plaza as their own. Great neighborhoods have great public spaces and we hope this is a worthy contribution.”
The plaza will offer regular programming and is available for public bookings. For more information, upcoming programming, or booking inquiries, visit the website or email dalmu.sales@marriott.com.