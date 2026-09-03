Weekend Event Planner
These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend in and around Dallas will feature a bevy of performances, including a new cabaret series, three concerts, a music festival, a dance/theater production, and two symphony concerts featuring popular properties. Other choices include the first Halloween attraction of the year and the closing days of a significant art exhibition.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, September 3
Broadway Dallas presents Club 909: Reeve Carney
Broadway Dallas will launch Club 909, an all-new cabaret concept, with a visit from Grammy Award winner and Broadway star Reeve Carney, best known for originating the role of Orpheus in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown and starring as Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Carney will perform three times through Saturday at Club 909 inside the Music Hall at Fair Park.
Jill Scott in concert
R&B/soul singer Jill Scott just passed the 25th anniversary of the start of her career, having released her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1. in 2000, which remains her best-selling album to date. She'll perform on both Thursday and Friday at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving in support of her new album, To Whom This May Concern, her first new album in 11 years.
Zoé in concert
Mexican rock band Zoé has made waves in both their native country and the United States over the past 25 years. Since 2001, they've released seven albums — most recently 2021's Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia — with three of them being nominated for Best Latin Rock Album at the Grammys, nabbing one award. They'll play at the Music Hall at Fair Park.
Friday, September 4
Galleria Dallas presents The BooMont Hotel
The Halloween season gets started early with The BooMont Hotel at Galleria Dallas, which has been upgraded with two brand-new rooms, more square footage, bigger thrills, and different ways to explore the hotel. New for 2026 is a ghost pool that will have visitors diving into the deep end of the unexplained, a haunted mirror maze that will force them to find themselves before finding the exit, and a master key scavenger hunt with 13 stops. The haunted attraction will be open on select days through November 1.
The Black Academy of Arts and Letters presents Riverfront Jazz Festival
The annual Riverfront Jazz Festival will feature a lineup of performers spanning the gamut from jazz to pop, soul, R&B, blues, and neo-soul music. Performers on the two main stages will include Gladys Knight, Samara Joy, King George, Jamal Roberts, Rose Royce, Brian McKnight, and more. Performances will take place in the Automobile Building and Centennial Building at Fair Park through Sunday.
Artists Sans Frontieres presents Hazards
For a stranded explorer, survival means escape — until he discovers that peace is worth defending. Hazards is a hybrid performance of dance and theater, blending movement, drama, action stunts, and cinematic projection mapping. After each performance, there will be a brief Q&A moderated by a licensed counselor, offering a deeper perspective on the production’s exploration of crisis, resilience, and response. There will be three performances through Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert
Audiences can relive the magic of year six in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert. As Lord Voldemort tightens his grip on both the Muggle and Wizarding Worlds, Dumbledore is more intent upon preparing Harry for the battle fast approaching. Even as the showdown looms, romance blossoms for Harry, Ron, Hermione, and their classmates. Love is in the air, but danger lies ahead and Hogwarts may never be the same again. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Undertale: The Determination Symphony
Undertale: The Determination Symphony is a concert experience featuring the most memorable themes from the hit indie game, newly arranged and performed live by a 25-piece orchestra. With gameplay footage displayed on a screen above the stage, audiences will be fully immersed in the world of Undertale, experiencing its story and music like never before. There will be performances on Friday and Saturday at Winspear Opera House.
Sunday, September 6
Dallas Museum of Art presents "Samurai to the Imperial Court: Japanese Metalwork" closing day
Sunday will be the final day to view "Samurai to the Imperial Court: Japanese Metalwork" at the Dallas Museum of Art. The exhibition, which traces five centuries of metal art in Japan, features more than 90 works of art drawn from the DMA’s significant holdings and other leading collections.
Myles Smith in concert
Up-and-coming British singer Myles Smith has had a couple of hits in his burgeoning career, including "Stargazing" and "Nice to Meet You." He's also had two starry collaborations, including one with Shaboozey and another with Niall Horan on his debut album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life, which he'll play in support of in this concert at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.