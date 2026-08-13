Concert News
Country star Luke Combs brings world tour to Arlington's AT&T Stadium
Country superstar Luke Combs is extending his current “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” to include multiple stops in the United States and Canada in 2027, including one at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, April 3.
Combs recently wrapped up the 2026 part of the tour, which featured 10 concerts in the U.S. and Canada, along with six more cities in Europe.
The 2027 leg will kick off in Arlington, traveling to 12 cities through June 26. The in-the-round stadium shows will feature special guests Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah, and Wyatt McCubbin.
The tour is in support of Combs' new album, The Way I Am. Released in March 2026, it was his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard Country chart. The album also went to No. 2 on the overall Billboard 200.
The “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour” - named after the second song on The Way I Am - has been a big one for Combs, selling well over 1 million tickets and setting attendance records in multiple European venues.
The tour also featured Combs’ biggest headline show to date, where he performed to over 90,000 fans at Columbus’ Ohio Stadium.
Tickets for the “My Kinda Saturday Night Tour 2027” will be available for pre-sale starting at 10 am Wednesday, August 19, with the general on-sale following at 10 am Friday, August 21.
Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers, will have advance access to tickets through a fan pre-sale. Fans can sign up for The Bootleggers at lukecombs.com/bootlegger-membership.
“MY KINDA SATURDAY NIGHT TOUR 2027”
- April 3—Arlington, TX—AT&T Stadium
- April 10—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium
- April 17—Detroit, MI—Ford Field
- April 24—Philadelphia, PA—Lincoln Financial Field
- May 1—Foxborough, MA—Gillette Stadium
- May 8—Pittsburgh, PA—Acrisure Stadium
- May 15—Kansas City, MO—Arrowhead Stadium
- May 29—Edmonton, AB—Commonwealth Stadium
- June 5—Vancouver, BC—BC Place
- June 12—Boise, ID—Albertsons Stadium
- June 19—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High
- June 26—San Diego, CA—Petco Park