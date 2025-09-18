Concert News
Former Machine Gun Kelly rapper mgk to hit Dallas on summer '26 tour
Mgk, the rapper/singer formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, is hitting the road with The Lost Americana Tour, a massive journey around the world that will include a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Sunday, May 24, 2026.
The visit to Texas - which also includes stops in Austin on May 22 and The Woodlands on May 23 - will be part of the second North American leg of the tour, running from May 15 to July 1.
The first North American leg starts on November 15 and runs through December 19. That will be followed by a European leg in February and March, and five dates in Australia and New Zealand in April before returning to his home continent.
In all, mgk will travel to 66 cities over the course of almost eight months, a tour befitting his growing stature in the music business.
He'll be joined by Wiz Khalifa on select dates, including all three Texas concerts.
The tour is in support mgk's seventh studio album, the recently-released Lost Americana, which continues to showcase his blend of rap, rock, and alt-pop. Each of his seven albums have made at least the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with two of them going to No. 1.
Born Colson Baker, mgk officially switched from his previous stage name of Machine Gun Kelly in early 2024. Feeling the name (also the name of a famous gangster) no longer fit him, he changed it to "infuse the artist with the human."
Tickets for the tour will be available starting with presales on Monday, September 22. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Thursday, September 25 at 12 PM at Ticketmaster.com.
THE LOST AMERICANA TOUR DATES
NORTH AMERICA 2025
- Sat Nov 15 – Orlando, FL – Warped Tour Orlando
- Tue Nov 18 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
- Thu Nov 20 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Fri Nov 21 – Las Vegas, NV – F1 Las Vegas
- Sun Nov 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Tue Nov 25 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
- Sat Nov 29 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
- Mon Dec 01 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
- Thu Dec 04 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
- Sat Dec 06 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Mon Dec 08 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
- Wed Dec 10 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
- Fri Dec 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sat Dec 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Sun Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Tue Dec 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Fri Dec 19 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
EUROPE 2026
- Sat Feb 14 – Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena
- Tue Feb 17 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
- Wed Feb 18 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle
- Fri Feb 20 – Krakow, PL – TAURON Arena
- Sat Feb 21 – Prague, CZ – O2 arena
- Tue Feb 24 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
- Wed Feb 25 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
- Fri Feb 27 – Paris, FR – adidas arena
- Mon Mar 02 – Cologne, DE – LANXESS arena
- Tue Mar 03 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
- Thu Mar 05 – London, UK – The O2
- Sat Mar 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- Sun Mar 08 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Tue Mar 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Thu Mar 12 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena*
AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2026
- Wed Apr 08 – Perth, AU – RAC Arena
- Sat Apr 11 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
- Tue Apr 14 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
- Thu Apr 16 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- Sat Apr 18 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
NORTH AMERICA 2026
- Fri May 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- Sat May 16 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord
- Sun May 17 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wed May 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
- Fri May 22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Sat May 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sun May 24 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Wed May 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Fri May 29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sat May 30 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
- Sun May 31 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Tue Jun 02 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Wed Jun 03 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Fri Jun 05 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Sat Jun 06 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
- Tue Jun 09 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Wed Jun 10 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Fri Jun 12 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
- Sat Jun 13 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sun Jun 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- Tue Jun 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wed Jun 17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
- Fri Jun 19 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Sat Jun 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Fri Jun 26 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sat Jun 27 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- Mon Jun 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Wed Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater