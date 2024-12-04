Comedy News
Mic Drop Comedy club from San Diego to open outlet in Plano
A new comedy club is coming to Plano: Called Mic Drop Comedy, it's a boutique club founded in San Diego, and it will open at 7301 Lone Star Dr., in the former home of Plano House of Comedy.
According to a release, the space will undergo a month-long remodel and rebrand in December. Doors will close on December 9 and reopen in early 2025.
Founded in 2022 by friends and industry veterans Hillary Hutson and Casey Currier, Mic Drop Comedy — which also has a location in Chandler, Arizona — is known for over-the-top, elaborate, and art-centric designs, and Plano will be no exception.
Attendees can expect floor-to-ceiling hand-painted murals to the theme of Disney’s animated movie Robin Hood, executed by California-based muralists Carly Ealey and Christopher Konecki, who will use spray paint to graffiti every inch of the venue. That'll include a hyper-realistic animal mural behind the bar, with stained glass windows, wood carvings, and a massive storybook door that will take visitors into the fictional town of Nottingham and Sherwood Forest in Central England.
There's more: The space will feature 3-D bows & arrows, decorative English flags, and bathrooms tricked out to look like a forest oasis. The performers' green room will feature a deep green, rustic tree-house feel.
Performers
Their goal will be to bring big names to Plano, while still providing a boutique experience for comedy enthusiasts.
Focused on diversity and inclusion, upcoming national-touring headliners include Ms. Pat, Kevin Nealon, Preacher Lawson, Alfred Robles, and more.
Mic Drop Comedy Plano will hold 90-minute shows every Wednesday through Sunday. They'll also host themed events, weekend brunch, social media giveaways, and comedy classes for all ages, including a six-week children’s comedy course instructed by industry professionals that will end with a live audience performance.
They'll have food and drink including a full dinner menu and extensive cocktail menu, all scratch-made, with specialty items not found elsewhere and no drink or food minimum.
“We’re beyond excited to bring the Mic Drop Comedy experience to Plano and the surrounding areas,” says co-owner Hillary Hutson. "This isn’t just a remodel—it’s a reinvention of what a comedy club can be. From the stunning Robin Hood-themed graffiti-styled designs to our commitment to diversity and inclusion, we’re creating a space that feels immersive, welcoming, and completely unique. We can’t wait to bring some of the biggest names in comedy, along with unforgettable experiences, to this vibrant community.”