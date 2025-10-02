Never Too Many Pumpkins
NorthPark's Pumpkin Patch returns for second year of gourds and good deeds
It's decorative gourd season, and NorthPark Center is once again getting into the autumnal spirit with the return of its NorthPark Pumpkin Patch.
From October 1 through November 2, CenterPark Garden at NorthPark Center will once again transform into a magical fall escape, complete with thousands of pumpkins, vibrant seasonal plantings, a whimsical gnome village, a mythical maze, and a charming wishing well.
Designed by Harold Leidner Landscape Architects alongside NorthPark’s celebrated landscape team, and chaired by NorthPark Ambassadors Marjon Henderson and Andrea Nayfa, the Pumpkin Patch promises plenty of photo-worthy moments.
And while it’s a feast for the eyes, it’s also a chance to give back: Proceeds from the patch benefit Community Partners of Dallas (CPD), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting abused and neglected children across the county.
Throughout the Pumpkin Patch’s run, families can find so many ways to give — coins dropped in the wishing well and Neiman Marcus Fountain will all be donated to CPD.
“It has quickly become a top autumnal activity for local families, and we are proud to continue supporting Community Partners of Dallas in its mission to uplift and protect children in our community," NorthPark Center owner Nancy A. Nasher notes.
Visit the Pumpkin Patch in the CenterPark Garden.Photo courtesy of NorthPark Center
Beyond fundraising, the Pumpkin Patch is packed with family-friendly programming. Story times with Bookmarks, a performance of The Three Little Pigs by The Dallas Opera, kid-focused yoga classes, a petting zoo, circus performances, and festive portrait sessions ensure there’s never a dull moment. Portrait sessions are just $15, with digital copies sent directly to families, perfect for holiday cards or social media posts.
“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with NorthPark Center again," says Joanna Clarke, president and CEO of CPD. "This year’s new designs and expanded programming make the Pumpkin Patch a must-visit destination for fall fun, all while helping bring hope and healing to children in need across Dallas County.”