Waterpark News
3 Fort Worth-area waterparks to get $1 million makeovers for 2026
Three Fort Worth-area waterparks are about to get major makeovers: Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment, the owner of Hawaiian Falls Waterparks, is investing more than $1 million to elevate guest experiences at the Hawaiian Falls locations in Mansfield, Roanoke, and Waco.
According to a release, the enhancements—set to debut for the 2026 season—will refresh signature water rides and attractions, expand shade and comfort amenities, upgrade cabanas, and introduce new special events along with expanded food and beverage offerings.
It's a significant investment that marks Ripley’s first major initiative since the company acquired the three Hawaiian Falls locations in August 2025. The three waterparks were previously owned by ProParks Attractions Group, who acquired them in 2017.
Ripley’s owns more than 100 attractions across nine countries including Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more. Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is part of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada's largest private company.
“Hawaiian Falls has been serving our communities for decades, and we are proud to be the leader in providing refreshing summer fun for families in Texas,” says Hawaiian Falls Chief Marketing Officer Ron McKenzie in a statement. “We remain committed to serving future generations and believe this renewed investment in our parks will help us create amazing memories for the communities we serve now and for years to come.”
All enhancements are scheduled for completion ahead of opening day on May 2, 2026, ensuring guests enjoy an upgraded and enhanced experience from the moment the gates open.
2026 Season Passes are now on sale for as low as $50 through the holiday season at hfalls.com.