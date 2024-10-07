spooky szn
Texas nearly tops the list of U.S. states obsessed with Halloween
Is Halloween the new Christmas? Sure seems like it in Texas, which just earned top-5 status in a new study of the U.S. states that are the most into the Halloween spirit.
When it comes to doing up the spookiest holiday of the year, the Lone Star State comes in as the third-most Halloween-obsessed state in America.
The report by outdoor furniture retailer Backyard Oasis ranked all 50 states based on an analysis of search results for Halloween costumes, decor, candy, haunted houses, upcoming Halloween events, and more. State populations were also factored into the rankings to ensure the scores were "accurately comparable."
Texas ranked No. 3 with a composite score of 48.16 points, beat only by California who ruled the list at No. 1, and New York which came in at No. 2, earning gilded costume crowns as the top two most Halloween-enthusiastic states.
According to the study's data, Texas is home to 47 haunted houses, many of which are located right here in Dallas-Fort Worth. The state has more than 75 Spirit Halloween stores in 2024, including nearly 30 in DFW, a dozen in Houston, half a dozen in Austin, and four in San Antonio.
Looking outside of DFW, there are approximately 3,000 Halloween-related events happening all around the state in October.
Many trick-or-treaters dream of getting full size candy bars for Halloween, but in a surprising twist, the study found that the most popular Halloween candy in Texas is actually Sour Patch Kids. The sour-then-sweet candy is also highly popular in New York and Illinois, the report says.
Here's how Backyard Oasis broke down the rest of Texas' score:
- 9,314,440 – Halloween costume searches in October 2023
- 1,168,320 – Halloween decoration searches
- 445,670 – Halloween candy searches
- No. 1 – California
- No. 2 – New York
- No. 3 – Texas
- No. 4 – Florida
- No. 5 – Illinois
- No. 6 – Ohio
- No. 7 – Pennsylvania
- No. 8 – Indiana
- No. 9 – Michigan
- No. 10 – Massachusetts
The least spooky state in the U.S. is Wyoming, which came in at No. 50, joined by nearby states Montana and South Dakota. New Mexico (No. 46) and Vermont (No. 47) were the other two states on the list's bottom five. The full report can be found on backyardoas.com.