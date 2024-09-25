Ooky Spooky News
Best haunted houses and spooky attractions in Dallas-Fort Worth
The Halloween Haunted House season has arrived in Dallas-Fort Worth and it's time to talk about meeting the restless dead. The best person for that job is Jay Gavit, Goth man-about-town and KNON-FM personality known as DJ Crash. Take it away, Jay:
Dallas-Fort Worth is a scary place, with a long and terrifying history of haunted houses, taking over rural crumbling barns out in the sticks and gutted warehouses in the inner city. Too bad the inner city has become gentrified, and the rural areas are giving way to mixed-use apartment complexes. But that doesn't mean the end of haunted houses in DFW, because like a zombie, they will never, ever die.
In 2024, the local haunted scene is hopping with new attractions, relocations, and updated scares designed to make you shriek into the night.
Halloween falls on Thursday in 2024 — which means that a greater share than usual of the haunts this year will stay open until November 2, in order to get that Halloween weekend.
Closures, newcomers, relocations
- Reindeer Manor relocated from its longtime location in Red Oak to new quarters in Grand Prairie in 2023.
- Texas Scaregrounds, a longtime player in Mineral Wells, shut down in 2019 and remains closed for 2024.
- Frights 'N Lights, a short-timer that opened in Frisco in 2022, has closed.
- Fort Worth Haunted House is a newcomer that's a spinoff of a sibling haunt in Oak Cliff. (See listing below.)
Denton
Denton has initiated a city-wide effort to make Denton "the Halloween capital of Texas," with "31 days of Halloween" that includes a dedicated website; 130+ events; 15+ passive programming spots for Instagram moments; plus parties, movies, bar crawls, markets, scavenger hunts, concerts, and festivals. They'll kick it off at the Discover Denton Visitor Center on October 1 with a ribbon cutting at 11 am.
DALLAS-FORT WORTH HAUNTED HOUSES
In alphabetical order, here's a list of the best haunted houses/Halloween attractions in Dallas-Fort Worth (plus a couple of notable options if you venture a little further out). All of the haunted houses will stay open open every weekend through at least Halloween.
Cutting Edge Haunted House
Cutting Edge is one of two Cowtown haunts that makes Fort Worth a scary, scary place. Accolades include #1 Haunted House in America by USA Today and a Guinness World Record for the World's Longest Walk through Horror House (it takes about an hour to get through it). Located in a 100-year-old abandoned meat-packing plant, it is an intense, multistory, multi-themed haunted house that uses the meat-packing theme as inspiration. It's filled with terrifying live actors, special effects, and scary monsters. September 28-November 2
Dark Hour Haunted House
Dark Hour is the big kahuna of haunted houses in Dallas-Fort Worth, with sets worthy of a Broadway production, professional actors, and a canny use of technology to produce a genuine theatrical experience. The haunt is ruled by a coven of 13 witches. You enter room to room, and every room is filled with details of weird and crazy things. For example: One room with a dome has a performer who (with the help of a secret wire harness) walks sideways on the wall of the dome. Who else does that? It is also the rare haunted house that is open year-round. September 27-November 2
Fort Worth Haunted House
There's little detail on this new haunt other than it is from the folks behind Junkyard Haunted House in Oak Cliff. It's located in an old 25,000-square-foot warehouse at 2423 Chester St., not even a mile east of Cutting Edge, faciilitating an easy "two in one night" experience (that can't be a coincidence). One can surely expect a similar immersive haunted house experience as Junkyard, with labyrinthine mazes, surprises, and scares. October 4-November 2
Hangman's House of Horrors
This is Fort Worth's second veteran haunted house (along with Cutting Edge), and it's been open more than 30 years, so it gets points for longevity alone. It has two attractions under one roof: their classic Hangman’s House of Horrors, and Outbreak! — a smaller though surely equally intense attraction, located in a wing inside the main building, where zombies abound from the dark corners and hidden chasms. September 27-November 2
Haunted Shadows Lake Trail
This trail through the woods along the shore of Lake Lewisville in The Colony is very shades of The Blair Witch Project. There's no guide, just dark, scary woods, the wind rustling through the trees, and shadows that provide refuge for unseen horror. Watch out for werewolves and other members of the undead. The trail takes about 45 minutes and they'll do a PG-rated version if you bring kids. September 28-November 2
J&F House of Terror
The J&F House of Terror is a haunted house maze that does something a little different every year with its theme, but always offers up intense scares. Located at Firewheel Town Center in Garland, in the former Pete's Burgers and Wings, it's a little smaller than some others but it has one don't-miss event: The opening The Glow Stick Black Out, in which visitors experience the maze with no lights, taking place on September 27 and 28 only. September 27-November 2
Junkyard Haunted House
Oak Cliff's only haunted house is returning to 2700 Sylvan Ave. Experience a spine-tingling 15-minute walk-through filled with terrifying surprises, eerie atmosphere, and heart-pounding scares. They haven't revealed this year's theme, but insist it will be a truly unforgettable adventure, every weekend in October. October 4-November 2
Moxley Manor Haunted House
Now celebrating its 15th season, this Bedford classic was featured prominently in the 2014 feature film The Houses October Built, about a group of friends traveling across the country looking for the best haunted houses. It offers three haunted attractions for the price of one, with the original Moxley Manor joined by Regan's Revenge and Big Top Terror, featuring a circus theme. September 27-October 31
Thrashers Slashes Scarepark at Grand PrairieReindeer Manor
The Parker House
The Parker House in Denton features two main attractions: The Haunted Walkthrough at The Parker House, where guests become are thrown into the grisly aftermath of a murder; and Outbreak, an immersive ride in a specially-equipped attack vehicle on a mission to defeat zombies and save the world from the Outbreak virus. New for 2024 is the clown-filled Psycho Circus: "When clowning around takes a turn into darkness. Where the toxic and deranged come out to play." October 4-November 2
Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms
Family-friendly Pumpkin Nights at Howell Farms in Arlington consists of a half-mile walking path featuring fantastical lands built from more than 7,500 hand-carved real and artificial pumpkins, which light up and glow brightly as the night gets darker. The celebration continues with entertainment and games in The Village, the festival area. This is one of the only Halloween events that is open all week, not just on weekends. September 19-October 31
Reindeer Manor presents Thrasher Slashers Scarepark
After 49 years, this veteran haunted house was ousted from its complex in Red Oak (due to development) but in 2023 found a new home in Grand Prairie, at Alliance Skate Park located within Lone Star Park. Knowing they couldn't replicate the vibe and look of their old buildings, they've gone in a new direction, with new scares and themes. It features three haunts, some with a fun touch of whimsy, plus stage shows, zombie skaters, and a midway with food and games. October 4-November 2
Six Flags over Texas presents Fright Fest
Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington transforms for the Halloween season, offering both Thrills by Day, a family-friendly daytime experience where younger park guests can enjoy trick-or-treating and character interactions; and Fright by Night, featuring multiple haunted houses and scare zones that are tied in to current pop-culture themes. Among the new additions for 2024: Stranger Things, an immersive maze where guests step into the popular Netflix series. Not to mention roaming hordes of zombies and sinister souls wreaking havoc throughout the park, and frightening updates to some favorite rides. September 13-November 3
OTHER NOTABLE DFW HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS
House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soiree
Immersive theatrical cocktail soirée, where adults do Halloween. It's at a haunted mansion (located at 4607 Ross Ave, AKA the Alexander Mansion) where you roam freely, sipping miniature themed cocktails as you encounter strange specters, live music, immersive environments, giant Ouija boards, and more. The costumes by attendees at this event, which has been rated one of the “best haunted Halloween attractions” in the country, are usually spectacular. The soiree has visited six cities in the past; for 2024, it'll be in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle only — sorry Chicago! October 4-November 2.
Haunted Castle Cafe
New restaurant opened in the nick of time for Halloween season. Billing itself as the spookiest cafe and bar in Plano, Haunted Castle boasts a castle facade and an array of spooky sights and sounds comparable to haunted house attractions: statues and displays including a moaning bat-like vampire figure hanging upside-down, plus faux cobwebs, demonic cherubs, dolls, witches, Nephilim, and a coffin encased in chains, preventing whatever might be inside from escaping. Plus you can get a nice dinner.
Keith & Margos Murder Mystery Texas
In this dinner theater series, one poor soul ends up dead and the murderer could be someone eating their meal right next to you. Incognito professional stage, TV, and film actors surround you as imposters and you can be part of the action, either as an investigator — or suspect. Lots of fun, with an occasional gunshot. They take place monthly at local venues including Saint Rocco's in Trinity Groves, Maggiano's at NorthPark, Sugarbacon in McKinney, and the Aloft Hotel in Fort Worth.
Chestnut Square Ghostly Hauntings -- McKinney
Two-hour tour of the spookiest historic homes at Chestnut Square starts with audio and video clips of paranormal activity in the homes followed by a tour inside several of the houses where guests will hear the history and ghostly happenings in the building. Tours are regularly scheduled for the third Saturday nine months a year, but in October, they do it every Saturday. This is a popular tour with a limited number of tickets; purchasing in advance is highly recommended.
Dallas Ghost Walk in Downtown Dallas
This is a walking ghost tour of downtown Dallas which hits the city's most haunted and historic locations. Take a truly remorseless look deep into the abyss of Dallas' nightmarish past. Discover why the “Big D” stands for death, and devastation, in the bloody melting pot of tortured souls in this haunted city of the South. Spooky! Impressively, they host this every night of the year, but the October dates fill right up.
NOTABLE HAUNTS RIGHT OUTSIDE DFW
Screams in Waxahachie
In this rural theme park, you will find five haunted houses including Bootleggers Bayou and Klowz in 3D (yes, you will be given glasses to wear). This is a full-blown entertainment scene: On the grounds there are pubs, vendors, and a Karaoke stage. October 4-November 2
Thrillvania in Terrell
An immersive haunted house theme park. Hit the restroom first because the world-famous Verdun Manor awaits you. One review says "an authentic experience in a rural location." Of note, Thrillvania has its own Wikipedia page. September 27-November 2
World of Khaos in Tyler
Thrill Park haunted attraction offering fun and fright in Tyler with impressively detailed rooms, actors, production value, and special effects, especially lighting. October 4-November 2
Alex Bentley and Raven Jordan contributed to this story.