State Fair News
Irish social media star takes on outrageous food at State Fair of Texas
Many a word has been written about the over-the-top food served at the annual State Fair of Texas, and the latest comes from Garron Noone, the Irish musician, comedian, and social media star who's become an international sensation for his witty posts and reviews on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
Noone surged to fame in late 2022 for his incredibly funny, often profanity-laden posts on life in Ireland, dryly promoting the Irish as the most attractive and appealing nationality while sarcastically denigrating the rest — and always capping his posts with his catchphrase, "Follow me, I'm delicious."
His combination of satiric outrage, self-deprecating modesty, and sharp wit have garnered him nearly 2.4 million followers on Instagram and in 2024, he won a Gossie Award for "newcomer of the year."
Food is a frequent topic and he likes covering on extreme foods so it's no surprise he would take on the State Fair of Texas, with a September 27 post called "Shocking Texas State Fair Footage" where he provides commentary, in his trademark Irish brogue, on a compilation of State Fair visitors eating new foods being served at the State Fair of Texas in 2025.
"This Texas State Fair is fucking crazy," is his opening line, as he introduces a clip showing the making of Rousso’s Cotton Candy Bacon on a Stick, featuring a 12-inch piece of bacon with a cotton candy glaze on top, which won a Big Tex Choice Award in 2024.
"Look at this," Noone says, aghast. "This is bacon cotton candy. He is melting the cotton candy right onto the bacon so it's just concentrated death. I'm outraged, I'm disgusted, you may notice the tears," he says pointing to the corner of his eyes — "but I simply must go to Texas and seek this blessing."
Next up is a fair visitor, chowing on a turkey leg.
"This is a turkey leg? I have never seen a fucking turkey like that," he says. "This is definitely the leg of a mythical creature. Whatever it was when it was alive, we don't have it in Ireland and we don't fucking want it."
The next post is a visitor whose order includes the What on Earth is This? A UFO-shaped smash burger atop ranch onion rings with a syringe you use to inject a mysterious sauce.
"What on earth is this?" is superimposed over the guy squeezing the syringe, provoking Noone to say, "Oh, it looks like it needs to undergo a medical procedure before being consumed."
Noone reveals a love-hate relationship with corndogs, stating that he's never had one.
"Corndogs have always looked disgusting to me— like they'd be warm in a very unsettling way," he says, before lamenting that he's ending his video without getting a chance to review the deep fried butter.
"I might have to do a part two," he says.