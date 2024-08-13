State Fair News
Texas politicians wig out over prospect of a State Fair without guns
Texas politicians are objecting to an effort by the State Fair of Texas to make the 2024 version a safer event.
As part of a new set of protocols, 2024 fairgoers will not be allowed to bring in firearms, knives, clubs, explosive devices, ammunition, chemical dispensing devices, replicas, or weapons of any kind — including Holders of a License to Carry, Constitutional Carry, Concealed Carry, and the Open Carry of firearms anywhere on the fairgrounds including Cotton Bowl Stadium.
The new rule is in response to an episode at the fair in 2023, in which three people were injured when someone opened fire at the food court. Previously, the fair allowed concealed carry for self-defense by licensed concealed permit holders.
According to the Texas Tribune, 71 state lawmakers and Republican House nominees signed a petition saying the new policy makes the fair "less safe" because "Gun free zones are magnets for crime because they present less of a threat to those who seek to do evil."
The politicians, listed below, are threatening to take legislative action, stating in their letter that “your actions raise questions about the need for legislation next session to further protect these rights on lands managed by the public."
The fair responded with a statement that it is following a policy similar to that of most mass gatherings happening these days.
"The State Fair of Texas spends millions of dollars per year on safety and security measures. Furthermore, the Dallas Police Department has a substation at Fair Park. A combined total of more than 200 uniformed and armed DPD officers and State Fair Safety Team members are patrolling the fairgrounds whenever the gates are open. We take the safety of the State Fair very seriously and will continue to do so."
Other new protocols include a redesigned gate entry with cameras at entrances, and a limit on the size of bags. The politicians did not have a problem with those. Phew.
Bags
Approved bags include bags and soft-shell coolers no bigger than 9x10x12 inches, medical bags, and parenting/childcare bags. Coolers must use ice packs or bagged ice; loose ice is no longer allowed.
Also new this year: a 24/7 State Fair Command Center which will serve as a central hub for operational communications and where event oversight, incident notification, tracking, and resolution will occur.
Redesigned Gate Entry
As fairgoers arrive, they will see signage advising them on what to expect when they are screened. This includes information about prohibited items, code of conduct, and that all bags/wagons/coolers are subject to search.
Guests will be channeled through weapons detection technology, which screens for dangerous weapons in the presence of a licensed and trained security officer. The security screening process will be recorded to confirm that security personnel follow best practices.
Texas-themed identifiers will be placed at key pedestrian entry points to help attendees remember where their cars are parked.
Minors
They'll also continue their "After 5 p.m. Minors Policy" instituted in 2023: Starting at 5 pm daily, all minors, age 17 and under, must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone (21+) when entering the fair, and they'll be checking IDs. Parents, guardians, or chaperones may accompany no more than six minors 17 years of age and under. Once inside the fairgrounds, the parent, guardian, or chaperone is not required to remain with the minors.
The 2024 State Fair of Texas will take place from Friday, September 27 through Sunday, October 20.
