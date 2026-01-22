Concert News
R&B hitmaker Summer Walker is 'finally over it' with tour coming to Dallas
R&B songstress Summer Walker will take her Still Finally Over It Tour all over North America in 2026, including a stop at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday, June 17.
The relatively small 19-city tour starts in Toronto, Canada on May 26, finishing back in Canada with a date in Vancouver a little over a month later, July 3 (Walker will play one final show in London, England on August 2).
In addition to Dallas, the tour will hit Austin on June 18 and Houston on June 21. She'll be joined on most dates by opening acts Odeal and Monaleo.
Walker is touring in support of her 2025 album, Finally Over It, which seemingly finishes her trilogy of related albums to start her career. It was preceded by her debut album, Over It, and her sophomore release, Still Over It.
All three albums went to No. 1 on Billboard's R&B/Hip Hop and Rap charts, and finished at either No. 1 or No. 2 on the overall Billboard 200.
Walker has also made good use of collaborations, making songs with Bryson Tiller, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Usher, Chris Brown, SZA, Cardi B, and 21 Savage, among others.
Tickets for the tour will first be available via Citi and Verizon presales, followed by the artist presale beginning on Wednesday, January 28 at 10 am.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which starts on Thursday, January 29 at 10 am at summerwalkmusic.com/tour.
Still Finally Over It Tour Dates
- Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
- Friday, May 29, 2026 Chicago, IL United Center
- Sunday, May 31, 2026 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
- Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
- Friday, June 5, 2026 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Sunday, June 7, 2026 Boston, MA TD Garden
- Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Baltimore,MD CFG Bank Arena
- Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- Friday, June 12, 2026 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
- Sunday, June 14, 2026 Miami, FL Kaseya Center
- Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- Thursday, June 18, 2026 Austin, TX Moody Center
- Sunday, June 21, 2026 Houston, TX Toyota Center
- Thursday, June 25, 2026 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
- Friday, June 26, 2026 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
- Sunday, June 28, 2026 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
- Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
- Friday, July 3, 2026 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
- Sunday, August 2, 2026 London, UK The O2 Arena