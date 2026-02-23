Hang ten and fore
Tiger Woods' team takes over surf venue at Grandscape in The Colony
A surfing-themed restaurant and entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony is catching a new wave: Fireside SurfSurf is being taken over by Tiger Woods-owned PopStroke and becoming The Surf Lounge at PopStroke.
According to a release, the grand reopening will take place March 5.
The Surf Lounge will encompass an open-air setting with poolside seating, flexible event configurations, and a layout built to accommodate private functions, members, as well as daily guests, the release says.
PopStroke’s restaurant concept, BarTenders, will oversee all food and beverage operations at The Surf Lounge, which will include a dedicated poolside menu of shareables and elevated bar fare, as well as a full bar program featuring "cocktails that hold their own," says the release.
PopStroke has operated a putting course entertainment concept designed by golf legend Woods at Grandscape since 2024.
"The (taking over of the surf venue) solidifies PopStroke’s presence at Grandscape and introduces a fully unified hospitality experience under one brand," says the release. "The takeover marks a significant expansion of PopStroke’s event and hospitality footprint in North Texas, positioning the Grandscape location as one of the brand’s most dynamic destinations nationally."
The owners are positioning The Surf Lounge as an attractive gathering place to host corporate outings, milestone celebrations, private rentals, and programmed activations, including happy hours, brunch, and day-party events throughout the year.
While the public will be welcome to eat and drink during designated hours, surf access will be exclusive to Surf Members, they say. Information about Surf Memberships is TBA, they say.
The Surf Lounge is at 5772 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony. Upon reopening, operating hours will be 4-8 pm Thursday and 12-8 pm Friday-Sunday.
Grandscape is on a roll. Other new additions recently announced include bar and music venue The Rustic and soccer-themed entertainment complex TOCA Social.
“These additions reflect our commitment to continually evolving Grandscape with globally loved brands,” said Jennifer Petrovich, director of leasing for Grandscape, in a statement. “From live entertainment and interactive sports experiences to shopping, we’re creating moments here that can’t be found anywhere else in North Texas.”