Coming attractions
Hot live music bar The Rustic plugs in at Grandscape in The Colony
Popular Dallas bar and music venue The Rustic will heat up nightlife in The Colony when it opens in the Grandscape development in summer 2026.
Located at 5805 Grandscape Rd., The Rustic will take over the former Lava Cantina space, which had played host to rock shows and high-energy crowds in its heyday, a release notes. Lava Cantina closed in January 2025 for what owners had said would be a "thorough renovation" of the space.
“This project is an exciting expansion opportunity for the brand,” says Kyle Noonan, co-owner and CEO of FreeRange Concepts, owner of The Rustic, in the release. “We’re taking a venue that already had a heartbeat and giving it a new rhythm — one built around Americana music, local and regional dining favorites and a casual atmosphere that invite people to stay awhile.”
As at The Rustic's original Uptown Dallas location - open since 2013 - guests in The Colony can expect a nightly lineup of local musicians; wood-grilled dishes and hand-crafted American food; family-friendly weekend brunch; an extensive premium beverage program with Texas brews and daily happy hours; and "a space built for social gatherings and remarkable memories," the owners promise.
“When people walk through the doors, we want them to feel like they’ve stepped into a neighborhood tradition, even on their first visit,” says Josh Sepkowitz, co-owner and CEO of FreeRange Concepts, in the release. “This location lets us welcome Dallas’ northern communities into what we’ve been building for years — a place where good food meets live music.”
This new location will mark The Rustic’s second outpost in Dallas-Fort Worth and its third, currently, in Texas. (A location in San Antonio closed in 2024, and one of three Houston-area locations listed on the website is noted as "temporarily closed.) There's one in Scottsdale, Arizona in the works, according to the company site.
The Rustic joins retail and entertainment options at The Colony that include NFM, Scheels and Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. A soccer-themed entertainment and dining venue from the United Kingdom called Toca Social will open at The Grandscape complex in The Colony on March 6.
An opening date has not been announced.
“The Rustic is a natural addition to Grandscape because it brings together everything our destination is built on — great food, live entertainment and a strong sense of community,” says Ryan Blumkin, vice president of Grandscape. “This venue enhances our live music offering and gives guests another reason to stay longer, gather together and experience something memorable every time they visit.”