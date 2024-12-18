History Comes Alive
New immersive Titanic exhibition is coming to Dallas for limited time
Over 100 years after its sinking, and close to 30 years after the Oscar-winning movie, visitors can return to one of the most famous ships of all time courtesy of Titanic: The Exhibition, which will come to Dallas for a limited engagement starting on Friday, February 14, 2025.
The exhibition will be located in a rather unlikely spot at 14902 Preston Rd. — a former Steinmart within Pepper Square in North Dallas. It's an "immersive" experience that It tells the chronological and dramatic tale of the design, creation, launch, maiden voyage, and tragedy of the largest and most luxurious ship in the world at that time — covering the fates of the passengers and crew aboard the sinking ship with stories, artifacts, and ship re-creations.
Produced by Imagine and Fever, it's described as the largest immersive Titanic experience, with music from the era playing throughout the exhibit as a backdrop. Detailed recreations of the ship's interiors will include a two-story full-scale recreation of the ship’s famous Grand Staircase; the first-class hallway and millionaires suite; the third class hallway and cabin; the boiler room; and the ship exterior promenade deck complete with a starry night sky.
There will be more than 350 artifacts from Titanic and her sister ships, as well as props and costumes from James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster film, Titanic.
The topic is a bit of a revisit, notes Imagine president and CEO Tom Zaller in a statement.
“One of the first Titanic exhibitions I was a part of was at Fair Park in Dallas in 2000," Zaller says. "Our exhibition is designed to immerse the visitor in the history of the Titanic in a new way, with incredible media experiences and recreated environments that bring the story to life.”
Visitors will receive a "boarding pass" corresponding with a passenger on the ship, allowing each guest to follow an individual passenger story as they explore the first, second, and third-class galleries with their corresponding artifacts.
The exhibition also includes a film that provides an in-depth look at the most recent forensic research related to the collision, breakup, and sinking of the Titanic.
A companion VR experience allows guests the opportunity to descend the 2.5 miles in the Atlantic to Titanic’s final resting place and experience firsthand what it is like to explore the ship far beneath the surface of the ocean.
Ticket prices range from $21.50-$38, with discounts for seniors, military, and groups. A 15 percent “early bird” discount is available for tickets purchased between December 18 and 24.
The exhibition will be open daily through at least May 11.