New 2-story Topgolf venue tees off at EpicCentral in Grand Prairie
In time for weekend warriors' emergence from ice-storm hibernation, a new Topgolf venue has opened in Grand Prairie.
Located at the EpicCentral complex at 3670 South State Highway 161, this is Topgolf's fifth location in Dallas-Fort Worth and 15th in Texas.
“We’re thrilled to open Topgolf Grand Prairie, a venue that strengthens our presence in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth region," says Topgolf chief operating officer and interim president Erin Chamberlin in a release.
Headquartered in Dallas, Topgolf describes itself as a golf experience where anyone, from newbies to veterans who want to practice their swing, can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.
The high-tech Grand Prairie location, which broke ground in January 2025, has 80 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay has lounge-type furniture or high-top tables to accommodate up to six players.
They also have a golf club called The Sure Thing that's designed to make golf easier for beginners, and players can also take lessons through Topgolf's Coach program, led by the venue's director of instruction.
The venue also has an in-house full-service bar and restaurant, fire pits, music, and year-round family-friendly programming. A private event space and rooftop terrace are available for rent.
"We are proud to welcome Topgolf to Grand Prairie as it joins our expanding entertainment landscape," says Grand Prairie mayor Ron Jensen in the release. "We’re excited to welcome Topgolf and look forward to residents and visitors teeing off at a destination that will benefit our city for years to come."
To mark its grand opening, Topgolf Grand Prairie giving away one year of free game play to one lucky winner. All eligible players who book and complete a one- or two-bay reservation until February 6 will be automatically entered for a chance to win. No purchase necessary.
On January 30-31, Topgolf Grand Prairie visitors can save 50 percent with code FROSTY50. To redeem, apply code FROSTY50 at checkout when booking a one-or two- bay reservation online or in the app. Walk-ins can enter the code on the game panel in their bay.
Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.