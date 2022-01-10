Cutting-edge Dallas medspa chisels new location for aesthetes in Addison

A Dallas-based medspa is taking its lasers north: Vitalyc Medspa will open its second area location, at 5290 Belt Line Rd. in Prestonwood Place, on Thursday, January 13.

Known as a luxury medspa that features best-in-class equipment and non-invasive treatments that don’t interfere with daily life, Vitalyc offers cutting-edge non-invasive treatments for the face, body, and skin. Founded by Amir Mortazavi and local hospitality impresario Imran Sheikh in 2019, the first Vitalyc location opened in the Park Cities in July 2020.

“We’re excited to bring more of our best-in-class treatments to the DFW area, giving locals access to celebrities’ best kept anti-aging secrets,” Mortazavi says in a press release. “We’ve hired the industry’s top professionals and invested in the most advanced diagnostics to monitor our clients’ progress and outcomes. We look forward to celebrating our Addison debut with everyone and helping clients new and old defy aging."

Vitalyc offers treatments for stubborn fat, fine lines and wrinkles, volume loss, sagging skin, poor muscle definition, sun damage, cellulite, and more. Most treatments, including a "lunchtime laser," can take place in less than an hour and require no downtime, they say.

Something called a VISIA Skin Analysis uses state-of-the-art skin imaging technology that compares a client's face, skin, and age to a database of over 5 million other people. The analyses include an aging simulation, post treatment simulations, and statistical analysis to determine what treatments will benefit clients the most.

“You would never have knee surgery without an MRI beforehand, right? So why would you do the same when it comes to your face?," Mortazavi said at the opening of the first Dallas spa. "We wanted there to be science behind every treatment, which is why we have invested in the most advanced technology to monitor your progress and outcomes.”

The new, 2,500-square-foot location features eight treatment rooms, including an innovative and spacious couple's treatment room.

Facial plastic surgeon Demetri Arnaoutakis and aesthetic nurse practitioner Taylor Siemens lead the staff of highly trained professionals at Vitalyc. The spa caters to both women and men, and memberships are available.

Mortazavi created the Vitalyc after his own journey to improve his appearance and health. He got the idea for a spa after a holiday weight gain prompted him to try CoolSculpting at his wife’s doctor’s office, he says.

Two more locations are planned to open this year, in Southlake (March) and Fort Worth (September), the company says. In total, Vitalyc plans to open at least 15 medspas throughout Texas "with a collective mission to democratize aesthetics and redefine the medical spa experience for all," the release says.

“We’re proud Texans, which is why our immediate focus is to expand throughout the Lone Star State over the next two years,” Mortazavi says. “Besides, ‘cowboy boots and Botox’ rolls off the tongue.”

A Vitalyc app creates an “Uber-like experience” that enables mobile communication, booking, and patient education, they say. It also allows clients to monitor treatment progress and check out using a contactless mobile experience

The Addison location's hours will be 8 am-7 pm Monday-Thursday, 8 am-6 pm Friday, 10 am-6 pm Saturday, and Sunday by appointment only.

Doors will open at 7 pm January 13 for grand opening festivities that include 40 percent off packages and most treatments; and 20 percent off Botox, dermal fillers, and other injectables. They'll also have a "claw machine" filled with free treatments, so guests can take a shot at grabbing complimentary services during the celebration.